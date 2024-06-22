Paris Hilton drops 'I'm Free' from ‘Infinite Icon' starring Rina Sawayama

Entertainment

  • June 22, 2024
Paris Hilton and Rina Sawayama have set the internet ablaze by releasing the hit single of summer, I’m Free.

The two media giants collaborated for the single of Pari’s upcoming album, Infinite Icon.

I’m Free was released on Friday.

Paris was inspired by Ultra Naté’s Free to work on her recent track.

As reported by People, the mother of two said in a press release, “I heard it for the first time at a club in New York City shortly after being released from the Provo Canyon School where I experienced mental and physical abuse.”

The This is Paris star suffered from mental and emotional abuse during her time at the Provo Canyon School in Utah during the late '90s.

She previously told the media outlet, "But I'm proud of the strong woman I've become. People might assume everything in my life came easy to me, but I want to show the world who I truly am.”

For the unversed, Paris Hilton will release her most-awaited album Infinite Icon on September 6, 2024.

