King Charles, Queen Camilla grace Trooping the Colour 2024 in full spirit

King Charles and Queen Camilla made a grand entrance at this year's Trooping the Colour, captivating attendees as they arrived amid the King's ongoing cancer treatment.
The 75-year-old monarch participated in the yearly public celebration of his birthday on June 15 in London, commemorating the second Trooping the Colour of his royal tenure.
For the prestigious royal event, King Charles wore the Guard of Honour Order made of bearskin with a blue garter sash, in honor of the regiment's color being trooped.
He also donned a selection of medals, including Queen Elizabeth’s 1953 Coronation medal, along with the late monarch's jubilee medals from throughout her reign, from the silver to platinum.
Meanwhile, Queen Camilla styled herself in pale green silk crepe dress and coat by Anna Valentine.
She complimented her look with a hat bt royal designer Philip Treacy.
Camilla, who is Colonel-in-Chief of the Grenadier Guards, also wore her Grenadier Guards military brooch.
In this year’s event, King did not ride on horseback due to his ongoing cancer treatment, instead, he took part in the procession seated in a horse-drawn carriage alongside Queen Camilla.
To note, for more than 260 years, the British monarch's official birthday has been celebrated with an impressive display of military personnel and a majestic Royal Air Force flypast gliding through the city skies.