Royal

King Charles, Queen Camilla grace Trooping the Colour 2024 in full spirit

King Charles and Queen Camilla attend Trooping the Colour amid cancer treatment

  • by Web Desk
  • June 15, 2024


King Charles and Queen Camilla made a grand entrance at this year's Trooping the Colour, captivating attendees as they arrived amid the King's ongoing cancer treatment.

The 75-year-old monarch participated in the yearly public celebration of his birthday on June 15 in London, commemorating the second Trooping the Colour of his royal tenure.

For the prestigious royal event, King Charles wore the Guard of Honour Order made of bearskin with a blue garter sash, in honor of the regiment's color being trooped.

He also donned a selection of medals, including Queen Elizabeth’s 1953 Coronation medal, along with the late monarch's jubilee medals from throughout her reign, from the silver to platinum.

Meanwhile, Queen Camilla styled herself in pale green silk crepe dress and coat by Anna Valentine.

She complimented her look with a hat bt royal designer Philip Treacy.

Camilla, who is Colonel-in-Chief of the Grenadier Guards, also wore her Grenadier Guards military brooch.

In this year’s event, King did not ride on horseback due to his ongoing cancer treatment, instead, he took part in the procession seated in a horse-drawn carriage alongside Queen Camilla.

To note, for more than 260 years, the British monarch's official birthday has been celebrated with an impressive display of military personnel and a majestic Royal Air Force flypast gliding through the city skies.

Royal News

Kate Middleton, William take to Palace balcony in first appearance in six months
Prince George, Louis, Princess Charlotte grace Trooping the Colour with Kate Middleton
Prince William's horseback appearance at Trooping the Colour
Kate Middleton joins family at Trooping the Colour event: First Photo
Kate Middleton exudes ‘confidence’ amid Prince William's birthday preps
Piers Morgan welcomes Kate Middleton as Princess set for royal return
Prince William greenlights wife Kate Middleton's royal return
King Charles reacts to Kate Middleton's decision of attending Trooping The Color
Kate Middleton will attend Trooping The Colour event, confirms Princess in emotional message
Kate Middleton breaks silence on chemotherapy months after cancer announcement
Kate Middleton shares first health update, photo since cancer announcement
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘secret’ UK home exposed