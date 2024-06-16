Hollywood

David Beckham thanks wife Victoria Beckham on Fathers' Day

David Beckham turned the deal upside down for Victoria Beckham

  • June 16, 2024
David Beckham has blown the trumpets for his wife, Victoria Beckham, on Father’s Day.

While usually, it’s the ladies who give tributes to their husbands on this occasion, he decided to shake things around today.

Hopping on Instagram, the former footballer wrote a message for father Ted Beckham and ceased the opportunity to slide in some gratitude for his spouse of 25 years.

Addressing Victoria Beckham, he noted, “My biggest achievement in life are my children, thank you for giving me these incredible people to love.”

“Always remember how much Dad loves you all xxxx .. Happy Father’s Day, Dad, have an amazing day x love you,” the Inter Miami co-owner turned to his children and parent.

Along with this message, he attached a bunch of photos extracted from the reels of his memories with these special people.


In one, David Beckham could be seen adjusting Ted Beckham’s tie, whereas another showed all of his offsprings sitting together in a line.

Later on, he floated a string of throwback pictures on Instagram stories as well, including a picture of Victoria Beckham surrounded by their kids.

The athlete’s soulmate of course repaid the compliment by writing, “Happy Father’s Day Cowboy. We love you so much!! He does make us laugh,” on her own profile.

She and David Beckham share four children together: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper Beckham.

