Taylor Swift brings out Travis Kelce in electrifying ‘Eras Tour’ performance

Taylor Swift has once again melted fans’ hearts by flaunting her love for boyfriend Travis Kelce.
On Sunday, June 23, the Eras Tours’ star surprised her fans during 3rd and last Wembley concert by inviting her date Travis Kelce on stage.
Decked up in a tuxedo and hat, the Kansas City Chief’s tight end joined his sweetheart as she did the I Can do It With a Broken Heart outfit-change transition during the Tortured Poets Department segment of the set-list.
Kelce kicked off his part by joining two men who carried the Grammy-winner to a heart-shaped couch trying to bring her back to life at the end of The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived.
Soon as the NFL tight end took Swift into his arms, the audience went beyond thrilled and started roaring loudly.
Travis Kelce has been seen enjoying the all three London performances of his Lover star.
Previously, on the first show of the London leg, the Cruel Summer songstress publicly displayed her feelings for Kelce as she copied his bow-and-arrow pose and changed her Karma’s lyrics to “Karma is the guy on the chiefs coming straight home to me.”
Swift’s next destination for her Eras Tour will be Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland from June 28 to 30.