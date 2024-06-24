Hollywood

Taylor Swift brings out Travis Kelce in electrifying 'Eras Tour' performance

Taylor Swift surprised her fans as Travis Kelce joined her on stage during 3rd Wembley show

  June 24, 2024

Taylor Swift surprised her fans as Travis Kelce joined her on stage during 3rd Wembley show


Taylor Swift has once again melted fans’ hearts by flaunting her love for boyfriend Travis Kelce.

On Sunday, June 23, the Eras Tours’ star surprised her fans during 3rd and last Wembley concert by inviting her date Travis Kelce on stage.

Decked up in a tuxedo and hat, the Kansas City Chief’s tight end joined his sweetheart as she did the I Can do It With a Broken Heart outfit-change transition during the Tortured Poets Department segment of the set-list.

Kelce kicked off his part by joining two men who carried the Grammy-winner to a heart-shaped couch trying to bring her back to life at the end of The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived.

Soon as the NFL tight end took Swift into his arms, the audience went beyond thrilled and started roaring loudly.

Travis Kelce has been seen enjoying the all three London performances of his Lover star.

Previously, on the first show of the London leg, the Cruel Summer songstress publicly displayed her feelings for Kelce as she copied his bow-and-arrow pose and changed her Karma’s lyrics to “Karma is the guy on the chiefs coming straight home to me.”

Swift’s next destination for her Eras Tour will be Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland from June 28 to 30.

Nicola Coughlan, Salma Hayek, live their ‘wildest dreams’ at ‘The Eras Tour’
Taylor Swift responds back to haters who ‘talk sh*t’ about her
‘Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun: Bad Blood’ reveals new plot twist
‘Inside Out 2’ becomes highest-grosser of 2024
Tom Cruise bromances Travis Kelce big time at Taylor Swift concert
Shania Twain recalls how past traumas influenced her music
Elon Musk ex-wife Talulah Riley’s marriage resurfaces his dirty behavior
Kourtney Kardashian: ‘My body is the least interesting thing about me’
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce parade love show for Joe Alwyn in London
Ben Affleck earns ‘most miserable man’ title in Hollywood
Kanye West spends $50k on friends after fighting with wife Bianca Censori
Justin Timberlake sparks ‘drug usage’ concerns with eccentric behavior