Taylor Swift’s ‘lack of talent’ trashed by Katie Price: ‘I can’t stand her’

  • June 16, 2024
Taylor Swift has been punched down by media personality Katie Price for falling short of talent.

According to The Sun, she brutally elbowed the singer as her Eras Tour commenced performances in the United Kingdom.

Finding it hard to think of a logical reason behind Taylor Swift’s repeated chart-busting score, Katie Price went out with feelings of disbelief on the latest episode of her podcast.

It all started when sister Sophie Price read out a question sent in by a listener, stating, “Would you want to go and watch Taylor Swift?”

“I can’t stand Taylor Swift at all, and I don’t like her music, so I’ve got no interest at all,” the model quickly replied.

She then went on to reference her daughter Bunny’s liking for the vocalist, saying, “Although Bunny is obsessed with Taylor Swift… That does nothing for me.”

“What she does is great. She’s alright, but not for me! And her tickets are so expensive. How do they expect people who can’t afford much to get them?” Katie Price exclaimed.

Currently, fans are in line to pay for concert passes priced at £200 to £700.

The artist was previously accused of “being a fake liberal” by Donald Trump, who dislikes her in the open.

