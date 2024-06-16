Miley Cyrus is ‘truly thriving’ in Maxx Morando relationship

Entertainment

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando have been dating each other since December, 2021

  • by Web Desk
  • June 16, 2024
Miley Cyrus’ true feelings in Maxx Morando relationship laid bare!

The Flowers hit maker, who has her own share of heartbreak and traumas in love life is said to be very happy in her relationship with Maxx.

As per PEOPLE, a source has exclusively revealed that the couple have been living the time of their life since moving in together in February this year.

"Miley is incredibly happy with Maxx. Her life with him is very normal and calm. She's truly thriving," the insider noted of the duo.

This update comes over the heels of Miley and Maxx’s most recent dinner date at Jinpachi in West Hollywood, California on Monday, June 10, 2024.

While spilling details into Miley and Maxx’s date night, the insider revealed, "[They] were really cute." 

"They were also friendly with everyone around them, talking to strangers about how good the food was and how it's one of their fave spots. She's just cool all around,” added the source.

Prior to this a source exclusively told the outlet that, “Miley has changed a lot in the past couple of years. She seems more calm and harmonious. Everyone loves Maxx.”

“He’s a great guy. She is very happy with him. He’s private and doesn’t like being in the press. It’s been good for her," the informant shared at that time.

