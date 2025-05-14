Tom Cruise takes 'Mission: Impossible-Final Reckoning' to Cannes Film Festival  

Tom Cruise attended the 2025 Cannes Film Festival alongside his upcoming film, Mission: Impossible- Final Reckoning, and Christopher McQuarrie.
The globally known superstar returned to the 78th annual movie festival with his highly anticipated action-thriller film on Wednesday, May 14th, in France.
Shortly after posing for the pictures, the 32-year-old American actor joined his close pal and renowned filmmaker for the press conference.
Speaking about the new film, the Top Gun actor stated, "I’d rather just people see it and enjoy, I don’t mind encountering the unknown. I like the feeling."
"It's just an emotion for me. It's something that is not paralyzing," Cruise noted.
Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie team up for multiple projects:
As reported by multiple media outlets, the Eyes Wide Shut star has worked on over 11 films with Christopher McQuarrie, including Jack Reacher, Edge of Tomorrow, and the five Mission: Impossible films.
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is a 2025 American action spy film directed by Christopher McQuarrie from a screenplay he co-wrote with Erik Jendresen.
The forthcoming project is the direct sequel to Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part One, which was released in theatres in 2023.
It is the eighth installment in the Mission: Impossible film series.
The new series is set to be released in theatres on May 21st.
Apart from Tom Cruise, several globally known Hollywood actors, including Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Mariela Garriga, Tramell Tillman, and others, have played the leading roles in the film.