Entertainment

Tom Cruise takes 'Mission: Impossible-Final Reckoning' to Cannes Film Festival

The upcoming movie 'Mission: Impossible-Final Reckoning' set to be released in theatres this month

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 14, 2025

Tom Cruise takes 'Mission: Impossible-Final Reckoning' to Cannes Film Festival  

Tom Cruise attended the 2025 Cannes Film Festival alongside his upcoming film, Mission: Impossible- Final Reckoning, and Christopher McQuarrie.

The globally known superstar returned to the 78th annual movie festival with his highly anticipated action-thriller film on Wednesday, May 14th, in France. 

Shortly after posing for the pictures, the 32-year-old American actor joined his close pal and renowned filmmaker for the press conference.

Speaking about the new film, the Top Gun actor stated, "I’d rather just people see it and enjoy, I don’t mind encountering the unknown. I like the feeling."

"It's just an emotion for me. It's something that is not paralyzing," Cruise noted.

Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie team up for multiple projects: 

As reported by multiple media outlets, the Eyes Wide Shut star has worked on over 11 films with Christopher McQuarrie, including Jack Reacher, Edge of Tomorrow, and the five Mission: Impossible films.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is a 2025 American action spy film directed by Christopher McQuarrie from a screenplay he co-wrote with Erik Jendresen.

The forthcoming project is the direct sequel to Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part One, which was released in theatres in 2023.

It is the eighth installment in the Mission: Impossible film series. 

The new series is set to be released in theatres on May 21st.

Apart from Tom Cruise, several globally known Hollywood actors, including Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Mariela Garriga, Tramell Tillman, and others, have played the leading roles in the film. 

Sean 'Diddy' Combs ex claims rapper's bizarre freak offs impacted her health

Sean 'Diddy' Combs ex claims rapper's bizarre freak offs impacted her health

Rihanna reveals major update on her highly-anticipated music comeback

Rihanna reveals major update on her highly-anticipated music comeback

US man survives 400ft fall in North Cascades as 3 others die

US man survives 400ft fall in North Cascades as 3 others die
Essential food sources for improved liver health

Essential food sources for improved liver health
Rihanna reveals major update on her highly-anticipated music comeback
Rihanna reveals major update on her highly-anticipated music comeback
Reese Witherspoon joins forces with Harlan Coben for exciting new venture
Reese Witherspoon joins forces with Harlan Coben for exciting new venture
Ariana Grande drops first poster of her upcoming movie 'Wicked: For Good'
Ariana Grande drops first poster of her upcoming movie 'Wicked: For Good'
Miley Cyrus shares exclusive BTS glimpse of her new song 'More To Lose'
Miley Cyrus shares exclusive BTS glimpse of her new song 'More To Lose'
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' twins open up about painful two years amid father's legal trouble
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' twins open up about painful two years amid father's legal trouble
Jennifer Lopez suffers painful injury ahead of 2025 American Music Awards
Jennifer Lopez suffers painful injury ahead of 2025 American Music Awards
Kylie Jenner shares Kendall’s unexpected tooth mishap in hilarious video: WATCH
Kylie Jenner shares Kendall’s unexpected tooth mishap in hilarious video: WATCH
Kim Kardashian 'forgives' ringleader of Paris robbery in court testimony?
Kim Kardashian 'forgives' ringleader of Paris robbery in court testimony?
Selena Gomez radiates confidence at Disney event amid financial speculation
Selena Gomez radiates confidence at Disney event amid financial speculation
Dua Lipa celebrates sister Rina’s 24th birthday with sweet family photos
Dua Lipa celebrates sister Rina’s 24th birthday with sweet family photos
Taylor Swift shares special moment with Jason, Kylie Kelce’s baby
Taylor Swift shares special moment with Jason, Kylie Kelce’s baby
Shakira breaks silence on making record during LMYNL tour
Shakira breaks silence on making record during LMYNL tour