Selena Gomez radiates confidence at Disney event amid financial speculation

On Tuesday, the Only Murder In The Building star served looks while attending a Disney event after Forbes debunked her billionaire status.
Gomez looked gorgeous in a chic black dress at the 2025 Disney Upfront presentation at Javits Center in New York City.
She donned a floor-length gown showcasing her toned arms and featured a slit on the side. The star wore her dark tresses slicked into a bun.
The Calm Down singer was accompanied by her Only Murders in the Building co-stars Martin Short, 75, and Steve Martin, 79.
Forbes refuted Selena Gomez's billionaire status
Notably, her appearance came after Forbes refuted her billionaire status, amid reports that her health startup Wondermind is in financial crisis.
In 2024, Bloomberg listed Gomez’s net worth at $1.3 billion; however, Forbes now assesses it at about $700 million.
As per a source, it is confirmed that nine Wondermind employees were laid off with two weeks' severance, leaving only four employees.
According to a Forbes report, the startup, founded by Gomez in 2021 with her mother Mandy Teefey and former partner Daniella Pierson, faced outstanding debts totaling tens of thousands, which the company asserts have since been resolved.
Gomez’s mom disclosed that she'd personally taken out a loan against her own home to support the struggling startup.