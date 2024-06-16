Hollywood

Nick Jonas, Adrienne Warren to shine in Broadway’s debut of ‘The Last Five Years’

Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren are set to star in Broadway debut of ‘The Last Five Years’

  • by Web Desk
  • June 16, 2024
Nick Jonas, Adrienne Warren to shine in Broadway’s debut of ‘The Last Five Years’

Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren are all set to star in Jason Robert Brown's acclaimed musical The Last Five Years, which is finally making its Broadway debut.

The Last Five Years premiered in 2001, had Off-Broadway runs in 2002 and 2013, as well as a film adaptation.

Brown, who is the composer-lyricist behind iconic shows like Parade, 13, and The Bridges of Madison County, penned the first song for The Last Five Years, 25 years ago.

“It was the first time I had started a project without knowing where it was going to end up,” he recalled in statement about its Broadway revival.

Brown went on to share, “For 25 years, I have let The Last Five Years lead me on its journey, through our very first production in Skokie in 2001 to our Off-Broadway premiere a year later, a thrilling film version, a record-breaking revival at Second Stage, and thousands of productions spanning every continent.”

“I have always believed that when the time was right, The Last Five Years would make its way to Broadway,” he added.

Brown further gushed about his future team, “To have Nick and Adrienne taking on these roles is a composer’s dream come true, and to have Whitney’s extraordinary guidance and vision is the hope of every playwright. It has taken 25 years, but the time is right.”

Directed by Tony nominee Whitney White, the show will open at a theater which is yet to be announced.

Moreover, tickets will go on sale on Monday, July 22, 2024.

Hollywood News

