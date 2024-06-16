Entertainment

Justin Timberlake promises ‘insufferable Dad-jokes’ to his kids in Father’s Day post

Justin Timberlake makes a beautiful vow in sweet Father’s Day post

  • by Web Desk
  • June 16, 2024


Justin Timberlake penned a heartfelt message for his two kids Silas, 9, and Phineas, 3 on Father’s Day.

Timberlake took to his Instagram account on Sunday to share a sweet Father’s Day wish for his children by with two adorable photos of them.

The first photo featured the SexyBack singer hugging his 9-year-old son, with their backs facing the camera.

While the next photo saw Justin cradling his 3-year-old son Phineas up, who was wearing a bike helmet.

Alongside the photos, the Better Place singer wrote, “My 2 greatest gifts. I learn more about myself everyday just because you both chose me to be your Daddy.”

He continued, “I will always be there for you through your peaks and valleys… to lift you up and show you how high you can take this life and to pick you up when you fall. And, of course, to flood you with insufferable Dad-jokes all along the way.”

“I love you both so much. Thank you for giving me my biggest purpose,” Justin Timberlake added.

“Now… for today: let’s play a game where we all just chill and let Dad watch the final round of The US Open. Cheers to all the Dads out there Dad-ing! I salute you!” the Mirrors singer noted.

In addition to this, the singer also wished all his followers “Happy Father’s Day” in a video.

