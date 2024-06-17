Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez honors Ben Affleck on Father’s Day despite divorce rumors

Jennifer Lopez called Ben Affleck 'our hero' in Father's Day post amid split sepculations

  • by Web Desk
  • June 17, 2024
جنگ نیوز
Jennifer Lopez honors Ben Affleck on Father’s Day despite divorce rumors

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are continued to put differences aside for their kids!

In a bold move, Lopez has extended Father’s Day wishes to husband Affleck despite the speculation swirling around their divorce.

The Atlas actress took to her Instagram Story on Sunday to pay tribute to Affleck on a Father's Day.

Lopez shared a photo of Affleck from his Pearl Harbor film, showing him in the pilot seat alongside a caption, noting, “Our Hero. Happy Father’s Day”

Jennifer Lopez honors Ben Affleck on Father’s Day despite divorce rumors

Although Lopez has no children with Ben Affleck, but he has three kids - Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner.

Meanwhile the Marry Me actress is the mother to twins, Emme and Max, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony.

This is not the first time the All I Have crooner has honored Affleck on Father's Day. 

Last year, she penned a "Daddy Appreciation Post" alongside a shirtless photo of him.

Jennifer Lopez's heartfelt tribute comes amidst rumors of a split from her husband Ben Affleck, whom she married in 2022.

Last week, the couple attended Affleck’s son, Sameul’s graduation. They rocked their wedding rings but showed up separately to the event.

Aiman Khan dresses to the nines in blue kurta set: Photos

Aiman Khan dresses to the nines in blue kurta set: Photos

Tom Glynn-Carney reveals ‘dangerous’ plot twist of ‘House of the Dragon’

Tom Glynn-Carney reveals ‘dangerous’ plot twist of ‘House of the Dragon’
Jennifer Lopez honors Ben Affleck on Father’s Day despite divorce rumors

Jennifer Lopez honors Ben Affleck on Father’s Day despite divorce rumors
Angelina Jolie’s co-produced ‘Outsiders’ gets nominated for 12 Tony Awards

Angelina Jolie’s co-produced ‘Outsiders’ gets nominated for 12 Tony Awards

Entertainment News

Angelina Jolie’s co-produced ‘Outsiders’ gets nominated for 12 Tony Awards
Daniel Radcliffe shares ‘exciting’ plans with his son for Father’s Day
Angelina Jolie’s co-produced ‘Outsiders’ gets nominated for 12 Tony Awards
Mehwish Hayat spreads chaand raat vibes in black
Angelina Jolie’s co-produced ‘Outsiders’ gets nominated for 12 Tony Awards
Justin Timberlake promises ‘insufferable Dad-jokes’ to his kids in Father’s Day post
Angelina Jolie’s co-produced ‘Outsiders’ gets nominated for 12 Tony Awards
Taylor Swift shares first post after Joe Alwyn broke silence on their breakup
Angelina Jolie’s co-produced ‘Outsiders’ gets nominated for 12 Tony Awards
Anushka Sharma heaps praises on husband Virat Kohli on Father's Day
Angelina Jolie’s co-produced ‘Outsiders’ gets nominated for 12 Tony Awards
Miley Cyrus is ‘truly thriving’ in Maxx Morando relationship
Angelina Jolie’s co-produced ‘Outsiders’ gets nominated for 12 Tony Awards
Billy Ray Cyrus, Firerose split reason revealed
Angelina Jolie’s co-produced ‘Outsiders’ gets nominated for 12 Tony Awards
Kim Kardashian celebrates daughter North West’s 11th birthday at indoors amusement park
Angelina Jolie’s co-produced ‘Outsiders’ gets nominated for 12 Tony Awards
Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade Scott drops date-night GRWM video post wedding
Angelina Jolie’s co-produced ‘Outsiders’ gets nominated for 12 Tony Awards
Justin Bieber hires Johnny Depp’s manager after parting ways with Lou Taylor
Angelina Jolie’s co-produced ‘Outsiders’ gets nominated for 12 Tony Awards
Swara Bhasker sheds light on her fallout with Kangana Ranaut
Angelina Jolie’s co-produced ‘Outsiders’ gets nominated for 12 Tony Awards
Priyanka Chopra celebrates mom Madhu Chopra's birthday, pens sweet wish