Jennifer Lopez honors Ben Affleck on Father’s Day despite divorce rumors

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are continued to put differences aside for their kids!
In a bold move, Lopez has extended Father’s Day wishes to husband Affleck despite the speculation swirling around their divorce.
The Atlas actress took to her Instagram Story on Sunday to pay tribute to Affleck on a Father's Day.
Lopez shared a photo of Affleck from his Pearl Harbor film, showing him in the pilot seat alongside a caption, noting, “Our Hero. Happy Father’s Day”
Although Lopez has no children with Ben Affleck, but he has three kids - Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner.
Meanwhile the Marry Me actress is the mother to twins, Emme and Max, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony.
This is not the first time the All I Have crooner has honored Affleck on Father's Day.
Last year, she penned a "Daddy Appreciation Post" alongside a shirtless photo of him.
Jennifer Lopez's heartfelt tribute comes amidst rumors of a split from her husband Ben Affleck, whom she married in 2022.
Last week, the couple attended Affleck’s son, Sameul’s graduation. They rocked their wedding rings but showed up separately to the event.