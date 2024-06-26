Entertainment

Mahira Khan mourns demise of her uncle: 'we all miss you'

  by Web Desk
  June 26, 2024
Mahira Khan penned a heartfelt tribute for her uncle, who passed away two weeks ago.

Taking to Instagram in the wee hours of Wednesday, the Bin Roye star wrote a long note describing her uncle's kind nature accompanied by a slew of throwback pictures.

The photos shared are proof of their lovely bond and Khan's unconditional love for him. 

The tribute read, " My one and my only mamu. Its hard to imagine that my handsome, larger than life mamu is no more."


She further added, " He gave us the most beautiful childhood, he gave his mother unconditional love and respect, he was a father to my khala and my mother's soul mate. He never complained. He spoke kindly."

" He was invested in your life and wrote extensively to you when he felt strongly about something. He didn't miss a precious good morning msg. He gave us laughter and music," the Humsafar famed actress continued.

" He gave me Kishpa and Aly bhai. But most of all he gave me my angel Mani...his janoooo as he called her," the mom of one expressed. 

Khan went on, "It's been two weeks since you left us...Still this is tough to write...tougher than I imagined."

She signed off requesting for prayers, " We all miss you mamu...always will."

"Please do make a prayer for My mamu  Akber Khan when you read this."

Mahira Khan's post garnered widespread sympathy from her fans and the entertainment fraternity. 

Karan Johar remembers dad Yash Johar on his death anniversary
Mehwish Hayat rejected multiple Bollywood offers for THIS reason
‘Barzakh’ sneak peek video: Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed drip in surma
Sonakshi Sinha wears Sridevi’s ‘English Vinglish’ inspired saree at wedding
Amanda Kloots reveals how ‘dating apps’ made her ‘depressed’
Patrick Mahomes spotted giving ‘piggyback ride’ to daughter Sterling: see
Eddie Murphy confirms 'Shrek 5' and 'Donkey' Spinoff in the works
Jennifer Garner in tears remembering late father on 'Today' show
Priyanka Chopra shares heartwarming snap: ‘Daddy’s home’
Simon Cowell signs huge Netflix deal to find next One Direction
Feroze Khan reflects on 'changed life' after second marriage