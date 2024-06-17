Swara Bhaskar ‘struggling emotionally’ for not getting work anymore

Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar is once again in the spotlight for her bold statements.
The Veere Di Wedding actress has spoken up on not being able to get work in the industry due to being vocal and straight-forward with her statements.
In a recent interview with Connect Cine, Bhaskar revealed that because of her bold and outspoken statements, the directors, producers, as well as some of the actors are detaching themselves from her.
“I do not want to show that I am a victim. Because I have chosen this path,” Swara stated, continuing that she has decided to continue expressing and speaking on the issues blatantly.
“I could have chosen to remain silent,” she added.
Conversing in another interview with Times of India, the Tanu Weds Manu actress said, “I've chosen consciously to put at risk the thing that is most dear to me, and that is my work. And the cost has been huge.”
The actress also said that she is far better actor and much more competent than the opportunities that came along her way.
“I have a far better track record in terms of my career. I've been part of six or seven blockbuster films,” the Rasbhari star added.
Despite being trolled and facing backlash many times on social media for her views and participation in political activities, Swara remains undaunted on her opinions.