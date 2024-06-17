Daniel Radcliffe breaks silence on 'Harry Potter' Reboot Series

Daniel Radcliffe finally spoke out about the upcoming Harry Potter reboot series.
In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight at the 2024 Tony Awards on Sunday, Daniel offered advice for the producers and team behind the reboot series.
Daniel, who won't be returning for the reboot, has shared his words of wisdom for the team, noting, "I've got advice for everyone else, Just like, let them be kids still.
“I can't imagine what it would have been like to do that in the age of social media. We were kind of a little bit before that,” he added.
Moreover, Daniel revealed his desire to meet the next actor who will play the iconic role of Harry Potter.
"I don't know. Hopefully, I will meet whoever that person is one day and I'll be face to face," he told the outlet.
To note, Daniel played Harry Potter in the eight films released by Warner Bros. between from 2003 to 2011.
Back in April 2023, HBO and Max announced that they were working on a new Harry Potter TV series, 12 years after the original movies ended.
The series is also based on the popular books by J.K. Rowling just like Harry Porter films.
Additionally, Daniel Radcliffe won his first Tony for his role in Merrily We Roll Along on Sunday.