Entertainment
  • By Sidra Khan
Entertainment

Nick Reiner’s jail life laid bare after his lawyer withdraws from murder case

Alan Jackson steps down as Nick Reiner’s attorney in his parents, Rob Reiner and Michelle Singer’s murder case

  • By Sidra Khan
Shocking insights into Nick Reiner’s life in jail have been revealed.

In a new reported published by PEOPLE on Thursday, January 8, the life of the 32-year-old film writer behind the bars was laid bare after he was arrested on suspicion of murdering his parents, Rob Reiner and Michelle Singer.

According to the police sources who spoke to the outlet, Nick is being held in a high-observation mental health unit at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in downtown Los Angeles, where he is confined to a 7-by-10-foot cell.

The Being Charlie writer, whom doctors and mental health professionals have found to be suffering from a “mental disability,” is kept alone in his cell, where he is served three meals a day.

As per a a Los Angeles County sheriff source, "The inmates [where he is located] have significant mental health illnesses and need to be kept alone and away from any other people or inmates.”

A law enforcement source told the outlet that at the facility, the inmates are served breakfast at 6 a.m., lunch around 10:30–11 a.m., and dinner at 5 p.m., with the first two meals usually cold and dinner hot.

Noting that the facility has “better” menu as compared to other jails in Los Angeles, the insider shared, "He has about an hour to eat and then a deputy sheriff collects his tray inside his cell.”

This update comes after Nick Reiner’s high-powered attorney, Alan Jackson, officially stepped down from his case on January 7, the arraignment day of the film writer.

“Circumstances beyond my control, but more importantly circumstances beyond Nick's control, have made it impossible for us to continue our representation. I'm legally and ethically prohibited from explaining the reasons why,” he stated.

Nick Reiner‘s murder case has now been pushed to February 23, 2026.

