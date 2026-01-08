Entertainment
  • By Hafsa Noor
Jennifer Lawrence recalls shooting intimate scene with Robert Pattinson

Jennifer Lawrence and with Robert Pattinson recently starred together in 'Die My Love’

Jennifer Lawrence got candid about filming an intimate scene with costar Robert Pattinson on the first day of shooting.

During a conversation about her newest film, Die My Love, with Josh Horowitz at 92NY on Wednesday, January 7, the renowned Hollywood actress admitted that she gets “anxiety” before filming a new movie.

For her latest film, Jennifer shared that she shot a “naked sex tiger” scene with Robert.

She added, “It was actually easier that way because Rob and I did not know each other, which is kind of better, you know? Like in Hunger Games, like me and Josh Hutcherson would have to kiss and that's like… Imagine it. You know, it's weirder and so yeah, doing it with a stranger is preferable.”

Jennifer recalled, “We got to Calgary like three weeks before we started shooting. Rob and I both [are] embarrassed very easily, and that was mortifying. It was, I mean, I'm not...a dancer, Rob's [the] worst dancer.”

However, her film director Lynne Ramsay helped her a lot while shooting the intimate scenes.

Jennifer's latest film Die My Love was released on November 7, 2025.

