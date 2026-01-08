Ali Wong, Bill Hader break up after nearly 3 years over unexpected reason

Ali Wong and Bill Hader have decided to separate their paths.
On Wednesday, January 7, PEOPLE reported that the Beef actress and the Saturday Night Live alum have broken up after being in a romantic relationship for nearly three years.
According to an insider close to them, the pair called it quits on their romance for an unexpected reason, revealing that they could not manage to spend time together due to their respective packed schedules.
"It was too difficult to make the relationship work with Ali’s upcoming stand up tour and Bill’s various film and tv projects this year," shared the source.
Noting that the couple ended things on a good note, the tipster told, "They’re focusing on their work and kids, while continuing to support and root for each other,” adding that things remain “very amicable” for them.
"They are very much friends and still in touch,” the insider explained.
Notably, rumors about trouble in their relationship began early last year after Ali Wong appeared alone on the red carpet and did not mention Bill Hader during her Golden Globes acceptance speech for Best Stand-Up Comedy Performance on Television for her Netflix special Single Lady.
At the time, Hader’s spokesperson told that the couple was still together and said he missed the event because of health reasons.
Ali Wong and Bill Hader went public with their relationship in April 2023.