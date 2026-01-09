Nicole Kidman receives major ruling in custody battle against Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s custody battle has finally received a major ruling.
On Thursday, January 8, Page Six reported that the Babygirl actress had been locked in a major custody battle with the country music star, which has now been resolved in her favor.
The former flames share two daughters, 17-year-old Sunday and 15-year-old Faith.
Under the custody agreement, Nicole Kidman scored a major victory, with the court ruling that daughters Sunday and Faith will live with her for 306 days a year, while Keith Urban will have custody for 59 days – weekend from Saturday morning to Sunday night.
Speaking to the Daily Mail, an insider close to the 58-year-old Australian-American actress revealed, “The one thing that became a sticking point was custody of Sunday and Faith. Keith was initially asking for equal time with their daughters.”
“It was an especially stressful time for Nic. After almost 20 years of marriage, she certainly knows how stubborn Keith can be. She was anxious and distressed that he wasn’t going to budge,” the source continued.
A second tipster added that Kidman fought hard to secure majority of the time with her girls “because she wasn’t given that benefit when she divorced Tom Cruise.”
The source also noted that practical factors were also considered while finalizing the Big Little Lies actress’s custody arrangement with the 58-year-old country singer.
“Keith has a bunch of tour dates coming up, and his schedule is a little less flexible than Nicole’s. She enjoys being a homebody when she isn’t on set. And if need be, her kids can be on set with her on a more consistent basis. That is a much better atmosphere than backstage at a concert,” they explained.
Adding more to their statement, the insider said that since both daughters are teenagers, they need their mother more at this stage of life, noting that the Let It Roll singer realized he would not win in court and eventually stepped back, which led to the divorce being finalized.
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban officially ended their 19-year long marriage by finalizing divorce on Tuesday, January 6, 2026.