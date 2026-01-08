Entertainment
  • By Hania Jamil
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

'drivers license' turns 5: Olivia Rodrigo releases David Byrne cover, vinyl

The 'traitor' singer has also shared some never-before-seen snaps as she marks the fifth anniversary of 'drivers license'

  • By Hania Jamil
drivers license turns 5: Olivia Rodrigo releases David Byrne cover, vinyl
'drivers license' turns 5: Olivia Rodrigo releases David Byrne cover, vinyl

Olivia Rodrigo is celebrating the fifth anniversary of drivers license with something special!

Released in 2021, the blockbuster debut single helped Olivia launch a successful music career.

Marking its fifth anniversary, a new David Byrne cover version has been released. The Talking Heads frontman previously joined the pop star at the Governors Ball, where they performed a stunning rendition of Burning Down the House.

Besides the digital cover, Olivia has also released a special vinyl edition to mark her career's milestone moment.

The 22-year-old also shared a carousel of throwback clicks from her debut era to celebrate the occasion.

Turning to her Instagram account, Olivia penned, "happy 5 years of drivers license!!! looking back at these pics I feel like I look like a baby but it also feels like just yesterday lol."


Alongside some behind-the-scenes clicks from the drivers license music video, Olivia also shared a sweet snap of a celebratory card from her High School Musical: The Musical: The Series family.

In another clip, Olivia could be seen screaming and expressing her excitement as the track played on a radio in her car.

She added, "this song has totally changed my life in ways I still can’t totally wrap my head around. I’m forever grateful for this magical chapter and I can’t wait to scream red lights stop signs with u guys at every concert I play for the rest of my life! happy birthday DL."

Notably, David Byrne's cover is the first in what is promised to be a series of other artists' interpretations of the songs from her first album, Sour, which came out on May 21, 2021.

Listen to David Byrne's rendition of drivers license here:



Jennifer Lawrence recalls shooting intimate scene with Robert Pattinson
Jennifer Lawrence recalls shooting intimate scene with Robert Pattinson
Ali Wong, Bill Hader break up after nearly 3 years over unexpected reason
Ali Wong, Bill Hader break up after nearly 3 years over unexpected reason
Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter top iHeartRadio Music Awards nominees list
Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter top iHeartRadio Music Awards nominees list
Sean Swayze, Patrick Swayze's brother dies at 63
Sean Swayze, Patrick Swayze's brother dies at 63
Sophie Turner admits doing ‘lot of therapy’ after divorce with Joe Jonas
Sophie Turner admits doing ‘lot of therapy’ after divorce with Joe Jonas
Nick Reiner's lawyer steps down, hearing postponed in parents murder case
Nick Reiner's lawyer steps down, hearing postponed in parents murder case
David Harbour hit by major setback after ‘Stranger Things’ finale
David Harbour hit by major setback after ‘Stranger Things’ finale
From 'Heated Rivalry' stars to Lisa: Full list of Golden Globes presenters
From 'Heated Rivalry' stars to Lisa: Full list of Golden Globes presenters
Bruno Mars skyrockets 4th album hype by announcing new tour The Romantic
Bruno Mars skyrockets 4th album hype by announcing new tour The Romantic
Leven Rambin accuses ex of cheating, makes 'sex addict' claim
Leven Rambin accuses ex of cheating, makes 'sex addict' claim
Hudson Williams teases ‘Heated Rivalry’ season 2 at Jimmy Fallon show
Hudson Williams teases ‘Heated Rivalry’ season 2 at Jimmy Fallon show
Matt Damon drops to high school weight for 'The Odyssey' role
Matt Damon drops to high school weight for 'The Odyssey' role

Popular News

UK PM Keir Starmer calls on Elon Musk to tackle child abuse content on X

UK PM Keir Starmer calls on Elon Musk to tackle child abuse content on X
2 hours ago
Pokémon TCG ‘Perfect Order’ set launches March 27, 2026

Pokémon TCG ‘Perfect Order’ set launches March 27, 2026
an hour ago
Exercise found to ease long-term fatigue in colon cancer patients

Exercise found to ease long-term fatigue in colon cancer patients
2 hours ago