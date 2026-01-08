'drivers license' turns 5: Olivia Rodrigo releases David Byrne cover, vinyl

Olivia Rodrigo is celebrating the fifth anniversary of drivers license with something special!
Released in 2021, the blockbuster debut single helped Olivia launch a successful music career.
Marking its fifth anniversary, a new David Byrne cover version has been released. The Talking Heads frontman previously joined the pop star at the Governors Ball, where they performed a stunning rendition of Burning Down the House.
Besides the digital cover, Olivia has also released a special vinyl edition to mark her career's milestone moment.
The 22-year-old also shared a carousel of throwback clicks from her debut era to celebrate the occasion.
Turning to her Instagram account, Olivia penned, "happy 5 years of drivers license!!! looking back at these pics I feel like I look like a baby but it also feels like just yesterday lol."
Alongside some behind-the-scenes clicks from the drivers license music video, Olivia also shared a sweet snap of a celebratory card from her High School Musical: The Musical: The Series family.
In another clip, Olivia could be seen screaming and expressing her excitement as the track played on a radio in her car.
She added, "this song has totally changed my life in ways I still can’t totally wrap my head around. I’m forever grateful for this magical chapter and I can’t wait to scream red lights stop signs with u guys at every concert I play for the rest of my life! happy birthday DL."
Notably, David Byrne's cover is the first in what is promised to be a series of other artists' interpretations of the songs from her first album, Sour, which came out on May 21, 2021.
Listen to David Byrne's rendition of drivers license here: