Entertainment
  • By Hafsa Noor
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter top iHeartRadio Music Awards nominees list

Taylor Swift, Alex Warren, Sabrina Carpenter and Bad Bunny lead the pack at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2026

  • By Hafsa Noor
Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter top iHeartRadio Music Awards nominees list
Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter top iHeartRadio Music Awards nominees list

Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter and Bad Bunny have topped the nomination list of 2026 iHeartRadio Music Award.

On Wednesday, January 7, iHeartMedia and FOX Entertainment announced the full list of nominees for this year's iHeartRadio Music Awards.

The official statement of President of Entertainment Enterprises and Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer of iHeartMedia, John Sykes, read, "This is an annual awards show made exclusively for fans, celebrating the biggest songs and artists they’ve loved listening to on iHeartRadio stations and our iHeartRadio app all year long.”

Taylor leads with nine nods, followed by Alex Warren, Sabrina Carpenter and Bad Bunny with eight each.

The 36-year-old Grammy winner had a killer 2025 with her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, dropping and its lead single The Fate of Ophelia ruling the Billboard Hot 100 for nine weeks.

Meanwhile, Bad Bunny's latest album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos, hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart in January 2025, and he's set to headline the Super Bowl LX halftime show next month.

Alex, 25, also scored a No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 this year with Ordinary, as did Sabrina, 26, with Manchild.

The 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards will air live on FOX on Thursday, March 26, 2026.

Sean Swayze, Patrick Swayze's brother dies at 63
Sean Swayze, Patrick Swayze's brother dies at 63
Sophie Turner admits doing ‘lot of therapy’ after divorce with Joe Jonas
Sophie Turner admits doing ‘lot of therapy’ after divorce with Joe Jonas
Nick Reiner's lawyer steps down, hearing postponed in parents murder case
Nick Reiner's lawyer steps down, hearing postponed in parents murder case
David Harbour hit by major setback after ‘Stranger Things’ finale
David Harbour hit by major setback after ‘Stranger Things’ finale
From 'Heated Rivalry' stars to Lisa: Full list of Golden Globes presenters
From 'Heated Rivalry' stars to Lisa: Full list of Golden Globes presenters
Bruno Mars skyrockets 4th album hype by announcing new tour The Romantic
Bruno Mars skyrockets 4th album hype by announcing new tour The Romantic
Leven Rambin accuses ex of cheating, makes 'sex addict' claim
Leven Rambin accuses ex of cheating, makes 'sex addict' claim
Hudson Williams teases ‘Heated Rivalry’ season 2 at Jimmy Fallon show
Hudson Williams teases ‘Heated Rivalry’ season 2 at Jimmy Fallon show
Matt Damon drops to high school weight for 'The Odyssey' role
Matt Damon drops to high school weight for 'The Odyssey' role
Ariana Grande pays emotional tribute to ‘Wicked’ cast after Actors Awards nod
Ariana Grande pays emotional tribute to ‘Wicked’ cast after Actors Awards nod
Bruno Mars unveils new album ‘The Romantic’ with release date
Bruno Mars unveils new album ‘The Romantic’ with release date
Jennifer Garner gets emotional on ‘losing’ Ben Affleck amid John Miller dating
Jennifer Garner gets emotional on ‘losing’ Ben Affleck amid John Miller dating

Popular News

Sophie Turner admits doing ‘lot of therapy’ after divorce with Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner admits doing ‘lot of therapy’ after divorce with Joe Jonas
50 minutes ago
Sandeep Reddy Vanga gives his take on Yash & Kiara Advani’s ‘Toxic’ teaser

Sandeep Reddy Vanga gives his take on Yash & Kiara Advani’s ‘Toxic’ teaser
2 hours ago
Clifftop homes in UK collapse risk increases with Storm Goretti

Clifftop homes in UK collapse risk increases with Storm Goretti
2 hours ago