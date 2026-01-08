Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter top iHeartRadio Music Awards nominees list

Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter and Bad Bunny have topped the nomination list of 2026 iHeartRadio Music Award.
On Wednesday, January 7, iHeartMedia and FOX Entertainment announced the full list of nominees for this year's iHeartRadio Music Awards.
The official statement of President of Entertainment Enterprises and Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer of iHeartMedia, John Sykes, read, "This is an annual awards show made exclusively for fans, celebrating the biggest songs and artists they’ve loved listening to on iHeartRadio stations and our iHeartRadio app all year long.”
Taylor leads with nine nods, followed by Alex Warren, Sabrina Carpenter and Bad Bunny with eight each.
The 36-year-old Grammy winner had a killer 2025 with her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, dropping and its lead single The Fate of Ophelia ruling the Billboard Hot 100 for nine weeks.
Meanwhile, Bad Bunny's latest album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos, hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart in January 2025, and he's set to headline the Super Bowl LX halftime show next month.
Alex, 25, also scored a No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 this year with Ordinary, as did Sabrina, 26, with Manchild.
The 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards will air live on FOX on Thursday, March 26, 2026.