John Mulaney halts three Minneapolis shows after ICE-related fatal shooting 

John Mulaney has postponed three shows in Minneapolis following the shooting of Renee Nicole Good by an ICE officer.
On Thursday, January 8, the comedian turned to his social media accounts to share that he is not comfortable asking people to gather at a venue in an "unsafe" environment.
"My shows at the Armory this weekend will be postponed. What's happening in your city is heartbreaking. I hate to postpone shows in a town going through such awful challenges and such grief, because it feels unfair to the audience," he penned.
Mulaney was set to perform three shows in Minneapolis from Friday to Sunday as part of his Mister Whatever Tour.
In his post, the 43-year-old confirmed, "Tickets for this weekend will be honoured for their respective days of Friday through Sunday, April 10th, 11th and 12th."
Good was shot and killed on Wednesday in her car by an ICE agent, following which protests against ICE officers have been observed throughout the city.
The tragic incident occurred when a group of people allegedly assembled to block ICE officers, who were conducting an immigration enforcement operation.
"I am sorry to anyone who is disappointed," Mulaney concluded in his post. "I know a fun stand-up show could be a nice distraction, but it doesn’t sit right with me to put anyone at risk."
The shooting incident took place amid the large-scale immigration raids in Minneapolis. In the latest update, Jonathan Ross has been identified as the ICE agent involved in the shooting.