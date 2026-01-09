D4vd's career in jeopardy as prosecutors gear up for murder charges 

D4vd has been a focal point in the investigation of Celeste Rivas' death, whose body was found in a trunk of a Tesla registered under the singer's name.
Her body was discovered in early September, a day before her 15th birthday, sending shock waves throughout the internet as clues emerge of an alleged romance between the teen and the 20-year-old.
Amid the intense scrutiny, D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, has seemingly been dropped from his label, Darkroom Records.
Fans noticed that the Romantic Homicide singer was not in the updated list of the artists under the record, fuelling speculation that the label is distancing itself from D4vd amid the criminal probe.
D4vd's career has taken a back seat, as authorities investigate the death of Celeste, with the singer also cancelling his world tour a week after the teen's body was discovered.
His track, What Are You Waiting For, which had appeared on the in-game playlist, was also quietly removed from Madden NFL 26.
While there is no official announcement from Darkroom Records, netizens are speculating that the label might be distancing itself due to legal risk.
As of January 2026, no official charges against D4vd have been made. Prosecutors in Los Angeles County are presenting evidence to a grand jury that now has the authority to decide whether to return an indictment.
Several witnesses have already testified, and legal sources shared that prosecutors believe there is enough evidence to pursue murder charges in connection with her death.
Reporting from multiple outlets indicates the panel hearing testimony is expected to act as an indicting grand jury, meaning it could vote to charge D4vd in the coming weeks.
Notably, the Darkroom Records listed artists include Billie Eilish, Saam Sultan, Stromae, The Favors, Vincent Mason, Wisp, hey, nothing, Cian Ducrot, John Summit, Brenn!, Adam Klobi, Holly Humberstone and Waylon Wyatt.