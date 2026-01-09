Entertainment
  By Sidra Khan
Bruno Mars sets party vibe with first single ‘I Just Might’ from ‘The Romantic’

Bruno Mars releases first song and music video ‘I Just Might’ from his upcoming 4th studio album, ‘The Romantic’

The Romantic era has been kicked off officially with a party anthem!

On Friday, January 9, Bruno Mars took fans’ excitement to a whole next level by releasing the first single, titled I Just Might, from his highly-anticipated upcoming fourth studio album, The Romantic.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Die with a Smile hitmaker dropped a clip from his new music video, with a caption, stating, “It’s party time! The self proclaimed Aura Lord is Back. I Just Might song and video out now!”

In the exciting new song, Bruno Mars can be seen dancing and partying hard in disco lights at what appeared to be a club, with his thrilling new track playing in the background.

Fans’ reactions:

Shortly after Bruno Mars debuted I Just Might, fans flooded the comments section with their delightful and excited reactions.

“The Romantic has arrived. And I Just Might stay,” penned one.

Another swooned, “What a vibe, disco music is wonderful!!!!! Amazing video, costume, choreography... everything is AMAZING !!!!!”

“Yeah this album is gonna be peak as usual,” a third added.

Bruno Mars’s The Romantic:

The Romantic is the upcoming fourth album by Bruno Mars, slated to release on February 27, 2026.

It marks the singer’s first project in a decade, with his last album, 24K Magic, dropped back 2016.

