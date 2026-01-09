Bruno Mars sets party vibe with first single ‘I Just Might’ from ‘The Romantic’

The Romantic era has been kicked off officially with a party anthem!
On Friday, January 9, Bruno Mars took fans’ excitement to a whole next level by releasing the first single, titled I Just Might, from his highly-anticipated upcoming fourth studio album, The Romantic.
Taking to his Instagram handle, the Die with a Smile hitmaker dropped a clip from his new music video, with a caption, stating, “It’s party time! The self proclaimed Aura Lord is Back. I Just Might song and video out now!”
In the exciting new song, Bruno Mars can be seen dancing and partying hard in disco lights at what appeared to be a club, with his thrilling new track playing in the background.
Fans’ reactions:
Shortly after Bruno Mars debuted I Just Might, fans flooded the comments section with their delightful and excited reactions.
“The Romantic has arrived. And I Just Might stay,” penned one.
Another swooned, “What a vibe, disco music is wonderful!!!!! Amazing video, costume, choreography... everything is AMAZING !!!!!”
“Yeah this album is gonna be peak as usual,” a third added.
Bruno Mars’s The Romantic:
The Romantic is the upcoming fourth album by Bruno Mars, slated to release on February 27, 2026.
It marks the singer’s first project in a decade, with his last album, 24K Magic, dropped back 2016.