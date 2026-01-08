Entertainment
  • By Hania Jamil
Entertainment

Patrick Swayze's younger brother took his last breath in December at the age of 63

Sean Swayze, Patrick Swayze's brother dies at 63

Patrick Swayze's family has been hit with a devastating family loss almost 17 years after the Dirty Dancing star's death.

Sean Swayze, the younger brother of Patrick, passed away on December 15 due to an upper gastrointestinal bleed at the age of 63.

"I'm heartbroken to share that my cousin Sean Swayze passed away today," Sean's cousin Rachel Leon wrote in an Instagram post shortly after his passing. 

She added, "Just recently, we were talking about him coming down to Texas to spend time with us, and I was really looking forward to it."

According to his death certificate, obtained by PEOPLE, Sean's medical emergency that ultimately led to his death was caused by "severe metabolic acidosis, esophageal varices, and alcoholic liver cirrhosis."

Sean is survived by his brother Don Swayze, as well as his children Jesse Swayze, Kyle Swayze and Cassie Swayze.

Patrick preceded his brother's death in 2009, following a battle with pancreatic cancer at the age of 57.

