‘The Traitors’ S4: Donna Kelce takes aim at sons’ exes before facing her fate

Donna Kelce doesn’t want to cross paths with her sons’ ex-girlfriends, not even accidentally.
Before meeting her fate in the earliest episodes of The Traitors Season 4 on Thursday, January 8, NFL stars Jason and Travis Kelce’s mother took a sharp jab at their former ladyloves in the show’s exciting trailer.
In the trailer, the 73-year-old American internet celebrity appears alongside other members, sharing with producers who they would and would not like to see when they enter the Scottish castle for the reality show.
Speaking to the Peacock crew, Donna Kelce revealed that she would “love to see” her favorite celebrities like Martha Stewart or Stevie Nicks, adding, “Shaq would be great.”
However, when it comes to who she does not want to see, Travis and Jason’s mother boldly called out her sons’ adversaries and ex-girlfriends.
In a brutal dig at the New Heights podcast hosts’ former love interests, Donna Kelce stated, “Maybe some of my sons’ adversaries,” elaborating, “That could be [players] on other teams, or coaches, or past girlfriends.”
Donna Kelce’s fate in The Traitors S4:
In a dramatic twist, Donna Kelce met her fate In the first three episodes of The Traitors Season 4 premiered on Peacock on Thursday, January 8.
The internet personality was unexpectedly banished in Episode 3 of the show, when she struggled to fit in socially, keeping to herself and appearing nervous, which made others suspicious.
Donna failed to convince other participants by explaining that she felt intimidated around people she admired.
Her exit revealed she was a Secret Traitor, surprising both the Faithfuls and her fellow Traitors.