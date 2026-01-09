Entertainment
  • By Sidra Khan
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

‘The Traitors’ S4: Donna Kelce takes aim at sons’ exes before facing her fate

Taylor Swift’s future MIL Donna Kelce makes sharp jab at Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriends in ‘The Traitors’ Season 4 trailer

  • By Sidra Khan
‘The Traitors’ S4: Donna Kelce takes aim at sons’ exes before facing her fate
‘The Traitors’ S4: Donna Kelce takes aim at sons’ exes before facing her fate

Donna Kelce doesn’t want to cross paths with her sons’ ex-girlfriends, not even accidentally.

Before meeting her fate in the earliest episodes of The Traitors Season 4 on Thursday, January 8, NFL stars Jason and Travis Kelce’s mother took a sharp jab at their former ladyloves in the show’s exciting trailer.

In the trailer, the 73-year-old American internet celebrity appears alongside other members, sharing with producers who they would and would not like to see when they enter the Scottish castle for the reality show.

Speaking to the Peacock crew, Donna Kelce revealed that she would “love to see” her favorite celebrities like Martha Stewart or Stevie Nicks, adding, “Shaq would be great.”

However, when it comes to who she does not want to see, Travis and Jason’s mother boldly called out her sons’ adversaries and ex-girlfriends.

In a brutal dig at the New Heights podcast hosts’ former love interests, Donna Kelce stated, “Maybe some of my sons’ adversaries,” elaborating, “That could be [players] on other teams, or coaches, or past girlfriends.”

The Traitors Season 4 trailer


Donna Kelce’s fate in The Traitors S4:

In a dramatic twist, Donna Kelce met her fate In the first three episodes of The Traitors Season 4 premiered on Peacock on Thursday, January 8.

The internet personality was unexpectedly banished in Episode 3 of the show, when she struggled to fit in socially, keeping to herself and appearing nervous, which made others suspicious.

Donna failed to convince other participants by explaining that she felt intimidated around people she admired.

Her exit revealed she was a Secret Traitor, surprising both the Faithfuls and her fellow Traitors.

2026 Houston Rodeo: Here's what we know about lineup, tickets sales and more
2026 Houston Rodeo: Here's what we know about lineup, tickets sales and more
D4vd's career in jeopardy as prosecutors gear up for murder charges
D4vd's career in jeopardy as prosecutors gear up for murder charges
John Mulaney halts three Minneapolis shows after ICE-related fatal shooting
John Mulaney halts three Minneapolis shows after ICE-related fatal shooting
Bruno Mars sets party vibe with first single ‘I Just Might’ from ‘The Romantic’
Bruno Mars sets party vibe with first single ‘I Just Might’ from ‘The Romantic’
Fetty Wap speaks out in first message after early release from prison
Fetty Wap speaks out in first message after early release from prison
Nicole Kidman receives major ruling in custody battle against Keith Urban
Nicole Kidman receives major ruling in custody battle against Keith Urban
Nick Reiner’s jail life laid bare after his lawyer withdraws from murder case
Nick Reiner’s jail life laid bare after his lawyer withdraws from murder case
'drivers license' turns 5: Olivia Rodrigo releases David Byrne cover, vinyl
'drivers license' turns 5: Olivia Rodrigo releases David Byrne cover, vinyl
Jennifer Lawrence recalls shooting intimate scene with Robert Pattinson
Jennifer Lawrence recalls shooting intimate scene with Robert Pattinson
Ali Wong, Bill Hader break up after nearly 3 years over unexpected reason
Ali Wong, Bill Hader break up after nearly 3 years over unexpected reason
Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter top iHeartRadio Music Awards nominees list
Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter top iHeartRadio Music Awards nominees list
Sean Swayze, Patrick Swayze's brother dies at 63
Sean Swayze, Patrick Swayze's brother dies at 63

Popular News

D4vd's career in jeopardy as prosecutors gear up for murder charges

D4vd's career in jeopardy as prosecutors gear up for murder charges

an hour ago
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle celebrate big launch in 2026 first joint appearance

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle celebrate big launch in 2026 first joint appearance
2 hours ago
Fetty Wap speaks out in first message after early release from prison

Fetty Wap speaks out in first message after early release from prison
4 hours ago