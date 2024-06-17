Kartik Aryan, Triptii Dimri set to begin next leg of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

Kartik Aryan and Triptii Dimri’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will resume shooting by the end of this month.
Anees Bazmee’s third installment went on floors in March this year with new shooting schedule to be updated by the end of June.
In a new development that surfaced it is being said that BB3 began rolling in Mumbai earlier in March and then also in Kolkata for some time.
The team was on a break since Aryan was busy with the promotions of Chandu Champion and the movie’s leading lady also jetted off to Italy for a vacation.
After vigorous promotions, the Shehzada star is ready to move on with this new project as the release date is seemingly quite near.
A source revealed, “Kartik and Tripti will head to Madhya Pradesh’s Orchha town by the June end for their next schedule.”
“ The location will give a very rooted aesthetic vibe as is the requirement of the story," the source went on.
An insider further added, “ They will be stationed there till July before heading out for one last schedule after that.”
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 marked Kartik Aryan and Triptii Dimri’s first-ever pairing after the latter left fans spellbound by starring alongside Ranbir Kapoor in movie Animal.