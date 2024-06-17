Bollywood

Kartik Aryan, Triptii Dimri set to begin next leg of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

Kartik Aryan and Triptii Dimri will share screen space in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

  • by Web Desk
  • June 17, 2024
Kartik Aryan, Triptii Dimri set to begin next leg of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'
Kartik Aryan and Triptii Dimri will share screen space in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' 

Kartik Aryan and Triptii Dimri’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will resume shooting by the end of this month.

Anees Bazmee’s third installment went on floors in March this year with new shooting schedule to be updated by the end of June.

In a new development that surfaced it is being said that BB3 began rolling in Mumbai earlier in March and then also in Kolkata for some time.

The team was on a break since Aryan was busy with the promotions of Chandu Champion and the movie’s leading lady also jetted off to Italy for a vacation.

After vigorous promotions, the Shehzada star is ready to move on with this new project as the release date is seemingly quite near.

A source revealed, “Kartik and Tripti will head to Madhya Pradesh’s Orchha town by the June end for their next schedule.”

“ The location will give a very rooted aesthetic vibe as is the requirement of the story," the source went on. 

An insider further added, “ They will be stationed there till July before heading out for one last schedule after that.”

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 marked Kartik Aryan and Triptii Dimri’s first-ever pairing after the latter left fans spellbound by starring alongside Ranbir Kapoor in movie  Animal. 

T20 World Cup 2024: Top eight teams seal their spots in Super 8s

T20 World Cup 2024: Top eight teams seal their spots in Super 8s
Jada Pinkett Smith gives hearty shout-out to Will Smith on Father’s Day

Jada Pinkett Smith gives hearty shout-out to Will Smith on Father’s Day
Lady Gaga asks family to get ready for her wedding with Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga asks family to get ready for her wedding with Michael Polansky

King Charles crowns Jersey for his next foreign visit

King Charles crowns Jersey for his next foreign visit

Bollywood News

King Charles crowns Jersey for his next foreign visit
Salman Khan wishes fans Eid Mubarak amid 'Sikandar' filming
King Charles crowns Jersey for his next foreign visit
Alia Bhatt praises Prabhas, Deepika Padukone’s ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ trailer: 'this looks unreal'
King Charles crowns Jersey for his next foreign visit
Shahid Kapoor to make guest appearance in ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’?
King Charles crowns Jersey for his next foreign visit
‘Heeramandi’s Shekhar Suman slams 'jealous' Pakistanis for criticising show
King Charles crowns Jersey for his next foreign visit
Taapsee Pannu drops SHOCKING deets about her marriage
King Charles crowns Jersey for his next foreign visit
‘Heeramandi’ star Sharmin Segal shares rare insights about herself
King Charles crowns Jersey for his next foreign visit
Ananya Panday voices Riley in Hindi Version of Pixar's ‘Inside out 2’
King Charles crowns Jersey for his next foreign visit
Netflix renews ‘Heeramandi’ for season 2, reveals exciting plotline
King Charles crowns Jersey for his next foreign visit
Shah Rukh Khan spotted shooting 'King' in Spain: Photo Leaked
King Charles crowns Jersey for his next foreign visit
Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan collaborate for Dharma-Sikhya's action-comedy
King Charles crowns Jersey for his next foreign visit
Kartik Aaryan’s new look in ‘Chandu Champion’ shocks internet
King Charles crowns Jersey for his next foreign visit
Hritikh Roshan clean-bowled by girlfriend Saba Azad's beauty in latest post