Sports

Romania’s Nicolae Stanciu scores stunning goal in 3-0 win over Ukraine

Romania marked their first European Championship victory in 24 years

  • by Web Desk
  • June 17, 2024


Romania registered their second-ever win at the Euros by beating Ukraine 3-0 in their opening match in Munich.

As per multiple outlets, this marked their first European Championship victory in 24 years.

Captain Nicolae Stanciu opened the scoring in the first half with a stunning long-range strike, giving Ukraine goalkeeper Andriy Lunin little chance.

Stanciu's goal, which he called the best of his career, set the tone for Romania's high-energy performance.

Romania's coach, Edward Iordanescu, praised his team for their relentless effort and heart.

He said, "We've had golden generations with big performances, but this generation represents the soul."

Edward further added, "This team has put the biggest effort into everything. As big a heart as this team, nobody has ever had. This generation is limitless."

Meanwhile, Razvan Marin and Denis Dragus added two more goals in the second half, securing the emphatic victory.

Marin's goal slipped under Lunin as he dived, while Dragus's strike sealed the win.

The Romanian players celebrated with their yellow-clad fans, who roared them on throughout the match.

The match was charged with emotion, with several Romanian players in tears during the national anthem, as it was Romania's first appearance in a major tournament in eight years.

On the other hand, Ukraine's players apologized to their supporters for the disappointing loss.

Coach Serhiy Rebrov acknowledged the team's underperformance and urged them to prepare seriously for their next game.

Romania’s Nicolae Stanciu scores stunning goal in 3-0 win over Ukraine

Romania’s Nicolae Stanciu scores stunning goal in 3-0 win over Ukraine
Scooter Braun officially leaves managing post after accusations

Scooter Braun officially leaves managing post after accusations
Head coach Gary Kirsten criticizes 'lack of unity' in Pakistan cricket team

Head coach Gary Kirsten criticizes 'lack of unity' in Pakistan cricket team
Elk joins football field, stuns players with goal: Watch

Elk joins football field, stuns players with goal: Watch

Sports News

Elk joins football field, stuns players with goal: Watch
Head coach Gary Kirsten criticizes 'lack of unity' in Pakistan cricket team
Elk joins football field, stuns players with goal: Watch
15 million people watched England’s opener in UEFA Euro 2024
Elk joins football field, stuns players with goal: Watch
Kylian Mbappe urges young people to vote: ‘Realise importance of situation’
Elk joins football field, stuns players with goal: Watch
Cristiano Ronaldo wishes his ‘partner in crime’ birthday
Elk joins football field, stuns players with goal: Watch
T20 World Cup 2024: Top eight teams seal their spots in Super 8s
Elk joins football field, stuns players with goal: Watch
Jack Draper wins first ATP title at Stuttgart Open
Elk joins football field, stuns players with goal: Watch
Cristiano Ronaldo sends Eid greetings to Muslims worldwide
Elk joins football field, stuns players with goal: Watch
Cristiano Ronaldo's frenzied fans invade Portugal's training: Watch
Elk joins football field, stuns players with goal: Watch
Aussie spinner ends 10-year wait for wicket in first over of T20 World Cup
Elk joins football field, stuns players with goal: Watch
Health advisory issued for UEFA Euro 2024 enthusiasts
Elk joins football field, stuns players with goal: Watch
Shahid Afridi defends Babar Azam amid speculation of dropping key players
Elk joins football field, stuns players with goal: Watch
PCB prepares for 'major changes' after poor T20 World Cup performance