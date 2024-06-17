Romania’s Nicolae Stanciu scores stunning goal in 3-0 win over Ukraine

Romania registered their second-ever win at the Euros by beating Ukraine 3-0 in their opening match in Munich.
As per multiple outlets, this marked their first European Championship victory in 24 years.
Captain Nicolae Stanciu opened the scoring in the first half with a stunning long-range strike, giving Ukraine goalkeeper Andriy Lunin little chance.
Stanciu's goal, which he called the best of his career, set the tone for Romania's high-energy performance.
Romania's coach, Edward Iordanescu, praised his team for their relentless effort and heart.
He said, "We've had golden generations with big performances, but this generation represents the soul."
Edward further added, "This team has put the biggest effort into everything. As big a heart as this team, nobody has ever had. This generation is limitless."
Meanwhile, Razvan Marin and Denis Dragus added two more goals in the second half, securing the emphatic victory.
Marin's goal slipped under Lunin as he dived, while Dragus's strike sealed the win.
The Romanian players celebrated with their yellow-clad fans, who roared them on throughout the match.
The match was charged with emotion, with several Romanian players in tears during the national anthem, as it was Romania's first appearance in a major tournament in eight years.
On the other hand, Ukraine's players apologized to their supporters for the disappointing loss.
Coach Serhiy Rebrov acknowledged the team's underperformance and urged them to prepare seriously for their next game.