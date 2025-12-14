Sports
  • By Bushra Saleem
After a legendary 23-year run, John Cena ended his WWE career with heartbreak in his final match.

According USA Today, WWE legend John Cena has brought to an end his storied career on Saturday Night’s Main Event in Washington DC.

It was an emotional send-off as the night was dedicated to the 17-time WWE Champion, with several stars of the past and present paying respect after all of the accomplishments and memories from his storied career. It was a thrilling and electric final match, but it didn't end in victory as “The Ring General” Gunther defeated Cena to silence the crowd.

In front of a partisan crowd, the 17-time world champion faced Austrian star Gunther in his last match.

The result was shocking and upsetting for the WWE universe, but Cena got the chance to say goodbye for good.

The epic back-and-forth contest between the pair looked to be tilting in Cena’s favour; however, he shockingly tapped out after being unable to overcome Gunther’s relentless sleeper hold, much to the dismay of the vocal and unhappy crowd.

After the match, Cena symbolically left his shoes, armband and wristbands in the ring to indicate that he has retired from wrestling, while being applauded by his peers.

