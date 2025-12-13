Sports
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Sports

Lionel Messi’s India tour turns chaotic as frustrated fans damage stadium property

Lionel Messi's visit to Kolkata turned bizarre when angry fans hurled bottle and tore posters

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Lionel Messi’s India tour turns chaotic as frustrated fans damage stadium property
Lionel Messi’s India tour turns chaotic as frustrated fans damage stadium property

Excitement turned into chaos when Lionel Messi's much anticipated visit to India left thousands of fans feeling disappointed at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium.

What was meant to be a dream moment for Messi's fans–something they had been eagerly waiting for and even paid up to £100 ($133) to witness their favourite football star– turned into frustration and anger when Messi was only briefly visible and mostly blocked by officials and celebrities, prompting some supporters to damage seats and throw objects onto the pitch.

Messi is in India for his promotional "GOAT tour," visiting cities like Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi.

The tour kicked off with the unveiling of a 70-foot statue in Kolkata which took 27 days to built with a team of 45 people in Kolkata.

You Might Like:

The statue is claimed to be the tallest statue of any footballer in the world.

Since the unveiling was done virtually for security reasons, thousand of fans went to the stadium hoping to see Messi in person.

The fans were cheering, buying Messi merchandise and wearing “I love Messi” headbands.

Messi waved to the crowd at first but his visit ended abruptly when some angry fans stormed the field, damaged banners and tents and threw chairs and water bottles in frustration.

However, disappointed fans can still visit "Hola Messi" fan zone, where they can see a life-sized replica of Messi on a throne, a hall displaying some of his trophies and a replica of his Miami home with mannequins of Messi and his family sitting on a balcony.

Ronaldo gets ‘role’ in Fast & Furious, Vin Diesel post sparks excitement

Ronaldo gets ‘role’ in Fast & Furious, Vin Diesel post sparks excitement
Oscar Piastri ‘proud’ of 2025 F1 season despite title heartbreak

Oscar Piastri ‘proud’ of 2025 F1 season despite title heartbreak
Norris celebrates F1 win with girlfriend Magui after receiving trophy

Norris celebrates F1 win with girlfriend Magui after receiving trophy
Anthony Joshua predicts quick knockout of Jake Paul ahead of fight

Anthony Joshua predicts quick knockout of Jake Paul ahead of fight

Formula 1 secures new Concorde Agreement with updated financial, technical terms

Formula 1 secures new Concorde Agreement with updated financial, technical terms
Mohamed Salah back in Liverpool squad after benching controversy

Mohamed Salah back in Liverpool squad after benching controversy
World Cup ticket prices soar as FIFA faces major backlash from supporters

World Cup ticket prices soar as FIFA faces major backlash from supporters
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 tops game awards 2025 as major winners revealed

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 tops game awards 2025 as major winners revealed
Lindsey Vonn makes history as oldest downhill World Cup winner at 41

Lindsey Vonn makes history as oldest downhill World Cup winner at 41
Top 10 highest-paid F1 drivers in 2025 revealed: Here's full salary, bonus breakdown

Top 10 highest-paid F1 drivers in 2025 revealed: Here's full salary, bonus breakdown
Lando Norris to lift championship trophy at FIA Prize Giving gala: Details

Lando Norris to lift championship trophy at FIA Prize Giving gala: Details

John Cena final WWE match: Everything to know about farewell clash

John Cena final WWE match: Everything to know about farewell clash

Latest News

Taylor Swift supported this NFL teams before Travis Kelce romance

Taylor Swift supported this NFL teams before Travis Kelce romance
Geminid meteor shower to illuminate skies during early hours of December 14

Geminid meteor shower to illuminate skies during early hours of December 14
Prince Harry's security battle takes dramatic turn as King Charles eyes meetup

Prince Harry's security battle takes dramatic turn as King Charles eyes meetup
Ashley Park turns major wardrobe mishap during 'Emily in Paris' promotions

Ashley Park turns major wardrobe mishap during 'Emily in Paris' promotions