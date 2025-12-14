Entertainment
  • By Javeria Ahmed
Entertainment

Lady Gaga halts concert mid-song after scary incident

Lady Gaga stopped her Mayhem Ball Tour show in Sydney on Saturday

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Lady Gaga halts concert mid-song after scary incident
Lady Gaga halts concert mid-song after scary incident 

Lady Gaga abruptly halted her concert mid-song after a dancer fell off the stage, pausing the show to check on their well-being.

The 39-year-old hitmaker was captured in videos shared on X and TikTok stopping her Mayhem Ball Tour show in Sydney on Saturday, December 13, after a dancer slipped on the rain-soaked stage.

A video posted by a concertgoer on X shows Gaga sprinting to the end of the stage when a dancer lost footing and fell during Garden of Eden performance.

Gaga could be heard calling for the show to halt while she checked what had happened, as the lights were turned off and the music stopped amid cheering from the crowd.

“Just one second,” she said to her fans as she asked her dancer, “Are you okay?”

She then told fans, “We just had an accident on stage. Everything’s okay, just everyone wait a second please.”

Gaga bent down to check on the fallen dancer, asking, “Are you okay?” before hugging him and returning to reset the stage.

The dancer, Michael Dameski, later assured fans he was “okay” on Instagram, sharing clips of himself dancing and returning to the stage, writing, "Hey everyone, I’m ok. Thank you for checking, Happy I was able to finish the last show of the year!”

Another video on his Instagram Stories showing him returning to the stage to perform the rest of the song alongside Gaga. He wrote, “The show must go on.”

To note, Lady Gaga announced the Mayhem Ball in March, which kicked off in Las Vegas before moving across North America and Europe, with stops in New York City, Chicago, London and Milan.

Debby Ryan announces welcoming first child with Josh Dun in touching post

Debby Ryan announces welcoming first child with Josh Dun in touching post
Jennifer Aniston plans secret holiday getaway with her boyfriend Jim Curtis

Jennifer Aniston plans secret holiday getaway with her boyfriend Jim Curtis
Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2025: Here’s how to stream it in UK and worldwide

Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2025: Here’s how to stream it in UK and worldwide
Comedy legend Dick Van Dyke receives touching birthday tribute from Coldplay

Comedy legend Dick Van Dyke receives touching birthday tribute from Coldplay
Jacob Elordi slams paparazzi in heartbreaking Paris exchange

Jacob Elordi slams paparazzi in heartbreaking Paris exchange
Justin Trudeau 'loves' attention after confirming romance with Katy Perry

Justin Trudeau 'loves' attention after confirming romance with Katy Perry

Kate Hudson drops glimpses of 'Song Sung Blue' premiere with Hugh Jackman

Kate Hudson drops glimpses of 'Song Sung Blue' premiere with Hugh Jackman
Amanda Seyfried, Selena Gomez steal spotlight at new film’s screening in LA

Amanda Seyfried, Selena Gomez steal spotlight at new film’s screening in LA
Selena Quintanilla's dad, Abraham Quintanilla passes away at 86

Selena Quintanilla's dad, Abraham Quintanilla passes away at 86
'Heated Rivalry' star hits back at Jordan Firstman amid Season 2 renewal

'Heated Rivalry' star hits back at Jordan Firstman amid Season 2 renewal
Taylor Swift supported this NFL teams before Travis Kelce romance

Taylor Swift supported this NFL teams before Travis Kelce romance
Ashley Park turns major wardrobe mishap during 'Emily in Paris' promotions

Ashley Park turns major wardrobe mishap during 'Emily in Paris' promotions

Latest News

King Frederik celebrates pious Christmas ceremony without wife Queen Mary

King Frederik celebrates pious Christmas ceremony without wife Queen Mary

Jennifer Aniston plans secret holiday getaway with her boyfriend Jim Curtis

Jennifer Aniston plans secret holiday getaway with her boyfriend Jim Curtis
OpenAI launches ChatGPT 5.2 with significant improvements

OpenAI launches ChatGPT 5.2 with significant improvements