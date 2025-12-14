Lady Gaga abruptly halted her concert mid-song after a dancer fell off the stage, pausing the show to check on their well-being.
The 39-year-old hitmaker was captured in videos shared on X and TikTok stopping her Mayhem Ball Tour show in Sydney on Saturday, December 13, after a dancer slipped on the rain-soaked stage.
A video posted by a concertgoer on X shows Gaga sprinting to the end of the stage when a dancer lost footing and fell during Garden of Eden performance.
Gaga could be heard calling for the show to halt while she checked what had happened, as the lights were turned off and the music stopped amid cheering from the crowd.
“Just one second,” she said to her fans as she asked her dancer, “Are you okay?”
She then told fans, “We just had an accident on stage. Everything’s okay, just everyone wait a second please.”
Gaga bent down to check on the fallen dancer, asking, “Are you okay?” before hugging him and returning to reset the stage.
The dancer, Michael Dameski, later assured fans he was “okay” on Instagram, sharing clips of himself dancing and returning to the stage, writing, "Hey everyone, I’m ok. Thank you for checking, Happy I was able to finish the last show of the year!”
Another video on his Instagram Stories showing him returning to the stage to perform the rest of the song alongside Gaga. He wrote, “The show must go on.”
To note, Lady Gaga announced the Mayhem Ball in March, which kicked off in Las Vegas before moving across North America and Europe, with stops in New York City, Chicago, London and Milan.