The 2025 MLS Cup set new records with 4.6 million viewers across all platforms, making it one of the most-watched events in the Major League Soccer history.
Lionel Messi and his team Inter Miami FC won their first MLS Cup on December 6 by defeating the Vancouver Whitecaps FC 3-1 at Chase Stadium.
Data from Apple TV showed that it attracted the youngest MLS Cup audience ever with about 70% of viewers under 45 years old, as per Goal.
Notably, each viewer watched for an average of around 70 minutes.
Not only this, the 2025 MLS Cup attracted huge online attention wit 798 million social media impressions, which was a significant increase compared to the previous year.
As per the outlet, the 2025 MLS Cup was watched by over 3.6 million people across various platforms including Apple TV, MLS Season Pass, FOX, Fox Deportes, TNT, HBO Max in Mexico and other partners.
In person, the historic victory was witnessed by a full crowd of 21,550 at Chase Stadium.
The excitement extended beyond South Florida, with over 20,000 fans gathering at BC Place in Vancouver for the largest away-game viewing party in MLS Cup history,
Messi is currently in India for his promotional "GOAT tour," visiting cities like Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi.