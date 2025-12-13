Sports
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Chicago Sky star Angel Reese announces big update after her second season in the WNBA

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Angel Reese has moved to end speculation about her future by confirming her plans to return to the Chicago Sky.

Even thought the 2026 WNBA season is uncertain due to ongoing contract negotiations, Reese has made it clear that she intends to continue playing with the Chicago Sky next season.

Reese on Friday, December 13, from USA Basketball training camp said, "I'm under contract, so yes, I plan on returning to the Sky," as per ESPN.

She added,  "[I'm] continuing to talk to [coach] Tyler [Marsh] and building that relationship with [general manager] Jeff [Pagliocca] and Tyler."

The two-time All-Star was given a half-game suspension on September 7 for criticizing the team publicly and then missed the final two games because of a back injury.

Although, the WNBA and the player's union still need to agree on a new contract before the next season, Reese said she is continuing to prepare for the season.

Reese said her back is fully recovered and "all good now."

"I recovered at the end of the season. ... Just continuing to do recovery on my whole entire body and figuring it out. Going into Year 3, that was my focus this offseason, just being completely healthy," the WNBA star added.

Reese is one of ten players making their first appearance on Team USA's senior national team at the training camp this weekend.

