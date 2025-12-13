Sports
  • By Bushra Saleem
Sports

Norris celebrates F1 win with girlfriend Magui after receiving trophy

Lando Norris finally gets hands on F1 trophy as Verstappen skips ceremony due to illness

  • By Bushra Saleem
Norris celebrates F1 win with girlfriend Magui after receiving trophy
Norris celebrates F1 win with girlfriend Magui after receiving trophy

Lando Norris and his model girlfriend Magui Corceiro looked elated as they posed with his Formula One Championship trophy in Uzbekistan on Friday night.

The 26-year-old made history on Sunday when he became the first British driver since Lewis Hamilton some five years ago to win the Drivers' Championship.

He beat Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen to the title with a third-placed finish in Abu Dhabi, gushing as he crossed the finish line, “Thank you guys. You made a kid's dream come true. Thank you guys. I love you mum, I love you dad, thanks for everything.”

Norris clinched the title in a tense Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last Sunday, beating Max Verstappen by two points and McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri by 13 in what went down to the wire as a three-way fight.

You Might Like:

F1's rules state that champions do not collect their trophy until their end-of-season prizegiving gala, where all the champions from FIA-governed series' attend.

The F1 championship award is considered the centerpiece of the gala.

Four-time champion Verstappen and runner-up for 2025, did not attend the awards due to illness, but a video message was broadcast with the Dutchman congratulating McLaren and Norris.

Anthony Joshua predicts quick knockout of Jake Paul ahead of fight

Anthony Joshua predicts quick knockout of Jake Paul ahead of fight

Formula 1 secures new Concorde Agreement with updated financial, technical terms

Formula 1 secures new Concorde Agreement with updated financial, technical terms
Mohamed Salah back in Liverpool squad after benching controversy

Mohamed Salah back in Liverpool squad after benching controversy
World Cup ticket prices soar as FIFA faces major backlash from supporters

World Cup ticket prices soar as FIFA faces major backlash from supporters
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 tops game awards 2025 as major winners revealed

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 tops game awards 2025 as major winners revealed
Lindsey Vonn makes history as oldest downhill World Cup winner at 41

Lindsey Vonn makes history as oldest downhill World Cup winner at 41
Top 10 highest-paid F1 drivers in 2025 revealed: Here's full salary, bonus breakdown

Top 10 highest-paid F1 drivers in 2025 revealed: Here's full salary, bonus breakdown
Lando Norris to lift championship trophy at FIA Prize Giving gala: Details

Lando Norris to lift championship trophy at FIA Prize Giving gala: Details

John Cena final WWE match: Everything to know about farewell clash

John Cena final WWE match: Everything to know about farewell clash

Team USA names Snoop Dogg as 'honorary coach' for Winter Olympics

Team USA names Snoop Dogg as 'honorary coach' for Winter Olympics
Jason Collins, former NBA star shares heartbreaking update on health

Jason Collins, former NBA star shares heartbreaking update on health
Lionel Messi set to be honoured with world’s tallest footballer statue in India

Lionel Messi set to be honoured with world’s tallest footballer statue in India

Latest News

Peter Greene, famous for 'Pulp Fiction' and 'The Mask', passes away at 60

Peter Greene, famous for 'Pulp Fiction' and 'The Mask', passes away at 60
Amy Schumer calls it quits on 7-year marriage with Chris Fischer

Amy Schumer calls it quits on 7-year marriage with Chris Fischer
Kerri Aherne charged with attempted murder after NYC Macy's stabbing incident

Kerri Aherne charged with attempted murder after NYC Macy's stabbing incident
Kate Middleton gives strong verdict on Sarah, Andrew’s remarrying plans

Kate Middleton gives strong verdict on Sarah, Andrew’s remarrying plans