Two-weight world champion Anthony Joshua coldly commented on how the contest with Jake Paul is going to go in one short, spine-chilling sentence.
Joshua and Jake are set to clash over 8x3 heavyweight rounds in Miami on Friday, December 19, live on Netflix.
Limitations have been put in place for the Londoner, agreeing to come in under 245lbs and to wear 10oz gloves.
Ahead of fight AJ told ESPN that the fight will certainly be ending early, "It might go one round. It might go two rounds, but he won't see the final bell. I don't know how to take it easy on an opponent, I just can't do that. With this fight I know I'm going in there to box and hurt."
“So when I’m bouncing around the ring, jabbing, weaving, and doing all these things, I know I can pick him apart and score points and make this a very, very big contest. People say, ‘Oh, I respect Jake Paul for getting in there’, no, respect me because I’m about to win,” he added.
Other than that it's a legitimate contest, one featuring a two-weight unified heavyweight world champion against a 12-1 novice who has only fought five professional boxers in his short career, and four of those were inactive and retired.