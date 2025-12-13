Sports
  • By Bushra Saleem
Sports

Oscar Piastri 'proud' of 2025 F1 season despite title heartbreak

Piastri reflects on his successful 2025 Formula One season after third-place finish

  By Bushra Saleem
Oscar Piastri ‘proud’ of 2025 F1 season despite title heartbreak
Oscar Piastri ‘proud’ of 2025 F1 season despite title heartbreak

Oscar Piastri believes his 2025 F1 season stands "head and shoulders" above his first two campaigns, despite his title heartbreak.

According to Racing News 365, during his third campaign, Piastri led the drivers' standings from the Saudi Arabian GP to the Mexico City race, but a dreadful slump in form late on handed the advantage to Lando Norris and Max Verstappen.

A major breakthrough for Piastri was in qualifying in particular, as the Melbourne-native detailed how he would take lessons not just learned in the car into the 2026 season.

Piastri told media, “I think definitely I can be very proud of the season I’ve had. When I look at this season compared to my first two years in F1, this year has been head and shoulders above the first two. Ultimately, whilst the end result is not quite what I wanted, there’s a lot of optimism and a lot of strength.”

“There have definitely been lessons directly to do with how I drive the car, how I can be better in different conditions, and just become a better all-around driver. There have also been lessons outside the car, dealing with adversity, dealing with difficult moments. I have learned a lot about myself in those kinds of things,” he added.

Piastri ultimately finished just 13 points behind Norris, with both drivers on seven grand prix wins as he improved on his 2024 result of two grand prix wins and ending 82 points behind Norris, who was runner-up to Verstappen.

