Mikel Arteta branded Arsenal’s performance “unacceptable” after late win over Wolves in the Premier League.
According to Mykhel, Arsenal's narrow 2-1 victory over Wolves left Mikel Arteta dissatisfied, despite the win coming from a late own goal by Yerson Mosquera.
The Gunners initially led through another own goal when Bukayo Saka's corner bounced off the post and hit Sam Johnstone.
Tolu Arokodare seemed to have secured a draw for Wolves with a late header, but another Saka cross led to Mosquera's decisive error.
Arteta expressed his disappointment in interviews with TNT Sports and BBC Match of the Day, stating that Arsenal's display was below expectations.
"We knew it was going to be a tough match," he said. The team failed to register a shot on target in the first half, marking a first for this season and since December 2024 at the Emirates against Manchester United.
The game saw Arsenal struggling offensively, with their first shot on target coming from Declan Rice in the 67th minute.
Hwang Hee-chan was the only player to test the goalkeeper before halftime. Arteta noted that while they created many situations, they lacked precision in their final passes.
Wolves have now conceded two own goals in three Premier League games against Arsenal, including one in November 2009.
Mosquera’s own goal marked the 18th time a 90th-minute winning own goal occurred in Premier League history, with Arsenal benefiting from six of these instances.