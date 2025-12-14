Sports
  • By Bushra Saleem
Sports

Mikel Arteta blasts Arsenal's 'unacceptable' display in late win over Wolves

Arsenal FC claims a thrilling win over Wolves in Premier League clash in London

  • By Bushra Saleem
Mikel Arteta blasts Arsenals unacceptable display in late win over Wolves
Mikel Arteta blasts Arsenal's 'unacceptable' display in late win over Wolves

Mikel Arteta branded Arsenal’s performance “unacceptable” after late win over Wolves in the Premier League.

According to Mykhel, Arsenal's narrow 2-1 victory over Wolves left Mikel Arteta dissatisfied, despite the win coming from a late own goal by Yerson Mosquera.

The Gunners initially led through another own goal when Bukayo Saka's corner bounced off the post and hit Sam Johnstone. 

Tolu Arokodare seemed to have secured a draw for Wolves with a late header, but another Saka cross led to Mosquera's decisive error.

Arteta expressed his disappointment in interviews with TNT Sports and BBC Match of the Day, stating that Arsenal's display was below expectations.

"We knew it was going to be a tough match," he said. The team failed to register a shot on target in the first half, marking a first for this season and since December 2024 at the Emirates against Manchester United.

The game saw Arsenal struggling offensively, with their first shot on target coming from Declan Rice in the 67th minute.

Hwang Hee-chan was the only player to test the goalkeeper before halftime. Arteta noted that while they created many situations, they lacked precision in their final passes.

Wolves have now conceded two own goals in three Premier League games against Arsenal, including one in November 2009.

Mosquera’s own goal marked the 18th time a 90th-minute winning own goal occurred in Premier League history, with Arsenal benefiting from six of these instances.

Mohamed Salah makes spectacular return as Liverpool beat Brighton

Mohamed Salah makes spectacular return as Liverpool beat Brighton
Lionel Messi’s MLS Cup victory breaks viewership records across all platforms

Lionel Messi’s MLS Cup victory breaks viewership records across all platforms
Angel Reese drops big hint about her future in WNBA

Angel Reese drops big hint about her future in WNBA
Lionel Messi’s India tour turns chaotic as frustrated fans damage stadium property

Lionel Messi’s India tour turns chaotic as frustrated fans damage stadium property
Ronaldo gets ‘role’ in Fast & Furious, Vin Diesel post sparks excitement

Ronaldo gets ‘role’ in Fast & Furious, Vin Diesel post sparks excitement
Oscar Piastri ‘proud’ of 2025 F1 season despite title heartbreak

Oscar Piastri ‘proud’ of 2025 F1 season despite title heartbreak
Norris celebrates F1 win with girlfriend Magui after receiving trophy

Norris celebrates F1 win with girlfriend Magui after receiving trophy
Anthony Joshua predicts quick knockout of Jake Paul ahead of fight

Anthony Joshua predicts quick knockout of Jake Paul ahead of fight

Formula 1 secures new Concorde Agreement with updated financial, technical terms

Formula 1 secures new Concorde Agreement with updated financial, technical terms
Mohamed Salah back in Liverpool squad after benching controversy

Mohamed Salah back in Liverpool squad after benching controversy
World Cup ticket prices soar as FIFA faces major backlash from supporters

World Cup ticket prices soar as FIFA faces major backlash from supporters
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 tops game awards 2025 as major winners revealed

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 tops game awards 2025 as major winners revealed

Latest News

King Frederik celebrates pious Christmas ceremony without wife Queen Mary

King Frederik celebrates pious Christmas ceremony without wife Queen Mary

Jennifer Aniston plans secret holiday getaway with her boyfriend Jim Curtis

Jennifer Aniston plans secret holiday getaway with her boyfriend Jim Curtis
OpenAI launches ChatGPT 5.2 with significant improvements

OpenAI launches ChatGPT 5.2 with significant improvements