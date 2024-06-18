Sabrina Carpenter shares thoughts on unreal Wembley Stadium debut

Sabrina Carpenter reflected on her debut performance at Wembley Stadium, describing the surreal experience as one that "did not feel real."
After her performance, at Capital's Summertime Ball at Wembley Stadium, the Espresso songstress shared a touching Instagram post.
Carpenter, 25, noted the caption, "Brina’s first wembleyyyy thank you @capitalofficial for having us at your summertime ball. 80,000 of you singing along did not feel real :’) you’ve been so good to me UK thank you!!!!"
The post included pictures from Carpenter's captivating show, along with images of fans displaying signs saying “Sabrina time ball" and mentioning her newest song, "Please Please Please."
Soon after she dropped the post, the fans couldn’t hold for a second and flocked to the comment section to express their love and anticipation.
One fan wrote, "You are a superstar and I couldn’t be more proud of you, Sabrina!!!!!”
Another commented, “So in love with you. See you soon xx”
The third wrote, “you're such a Disney princess”
Capital FM's official Instagram account also shared a video of Carpenter showing her overwhelmed with emotion as the crowd erupted in cheers.