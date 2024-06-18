Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter shares thoughts on unreal Wembley Stadium debut

Sabrina Carpenter reveals ‘did not feel real’ experience at Her Wembley Stadium debut performance

  • by Web Desk
  • June 18, 2024
Sabrina Carpenter shares thoughts on unreal Wembley Stadium debut
Sabrina Carpenter shares thoughts on unreal Wembley Stadium debut

Sabrina Carpenter reflected on her debut performance at Wembley Stadium, describing the surreal experience as one that "did not feel real."

After her performance, at Capital's Summertime Ball at Wembley Stadium, the Espresso songstress shared a touching Instagram post.

Carpenter, 25, noted the caption, "Brina’s first wembleyyyy thank you @capitalofficial for having us at your summertime ball. 80,000 of you singing along did not feel real :’) you’ve been so good to me UK thank you!!!!"

The post included pictures from Carpenter's captivating show, along with images of fans displaying signs saying “Sabrina time ball" and mentioning her newest song, "Please Please Please."


Soon after she dropped the post, the fans couldn’t hold for a second and flocked to the comment section to express their love and anticipation.

One fan wrote, "You are a superstar and I couldn’t be more proud of you, Sabrina!!!!!”

Another commented, “So in love with you. See you soon xx”

The third wrote, “you're such a Disney princess”

Capital FM's official Instagram account also shared a video of Carpenter showing her overwhelmed with emotion as the crowd erupted in cheers.

11 migrants die, dozens missing after shipwrecks off coast of Italy

11 migrants die, dozens missing after shipwrecks off coast of Italy
Celine Dion gets emotional on standing ovation at NYC documentary premiere

Celine Dion gets emotional on standing ovation at NYC documentary premiere
Sabrina Carpenter vouches for ‘talented’ pal Jack Antonoff amid criticism

Sabrina Carpenter vouches for ‘talented’ pal Jack Antonoff amid criticism
Jennifer Lopez wants ‘to be with her children’ amid marriage strain with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez wants ‘to be with her children’ amid marriage strain with Ben Affleck

Entertainment News

Jennifer Lopez wants ‘to be with her children’ amid marriage strain with Ben Affleck
Celine Dion gets emotional on standing ovation at NYC documentary premiere
Jennifer Lopez wants ‘to be with her children’ amid marriage strain with Ben Affleck
Sabrina Carpenter vouches for ‘talented’ pal Jack Antonoff amid criticism
Jennifer Lopez wants ‘to be with her children’ amid marriage strain with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez wants ‘to be with her children’ amid marriage strain with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez wants ‘to be with her children’ amid marriage strain with Ben Affleck
St. Vincent gets impressed by Taylor Swift’s 'Cruel Summer' success
Jennifer Lopez wants ‘to be with her children’ amid marriage strain with Ben Affleck
Hania Aamir turns into a diva in new Eid transition video: Watch
Jennifer Lopez wants ‘to be with her children’ amid marriage strain with Ben Affleck
Ben Aflleck spends Father's Day with Jennifer Garner after JLO's heartfelt tribute
Jennifer Lopez wants ‘to be with her children’ amid marriage strain with Ben Affleck
Jessica Biel dubs Justin Timberlake as 'rock' in Father's Day post
Jennifer Lopez wants ‘to be with her children’ amid marriage strain with Ben Affleck
Jada Pinkett Smith gives hearty shout-out to Will Smith on Father’s Day
Jennifer Lopez wants ‘to be with her children’ amid marriage strain with Ben Affleck
Lady Gaga asks family to get ready for her wedding with Michael Polansky
Jennifer Lopez wants ‘to be with her children’ amid marriage strain with Ben Affleck
Ariana DeBose voices her support for Broadway in moving speech at Tony Awards
Jennifer Lopez wants ‘to be with her children’ amid marriage strain with Ben Affleck
Kourtney Kardashian pays tribute to husband Travis Barker on Father’s Day
Jennifer Lopez wants ‘to be with her children’ amid marriage strain with Ben Affleck
Sajal Aly twirls in flary black frock on first day of Eid