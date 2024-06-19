King Charles welcomes mourning relative Lady Gabriella Kingston at Royal Ascot

King Charles beamed brightly as he kickstarted Royal Ascot today, compassionately inviting a mourning royal relative whose husband passed away earlier this year.
During the festivities of this event, being included in the carriage along with other notable members of the royal family is looked upon as a grand honor.
As per Mirror, King Charles presented Lady Gabriella Kingston with this privilege on June 18, as she was seated in a horse chariot during Royal Ascot’s first day procession.
As the race meeting commenced, the widow was seen hugging many people from her family tight.
Princess Anne and Zara Tindall’s hug exchange with her were even photographed especially.
Before today, Lady Gabriella Kingston happened to make her first public appearance since husband Thomas Kingston’s demise at Trooping the Colour on Saturday.
She was spotted peeking through a Buckingham Palace window, standing behind other royals who had gathered to watch the flypast show by the Royal Air Force.
Since the griever is the Prince and Princess Michael of Kent’s daughter, her family is believed to be offering close support from the moment that Thomas Kingston died.