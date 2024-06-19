Royal

King Charles welcomes mourning relative Lady Gabriella Kingston at Royal Ascot

King Charles gave big tribute to Lady Gabriella Kingston on empathy grounds

  • by Web Desk
  • June 19, 2024


King Charles beamed brightly as he kickstarted Royal Ascot today, compassionately inviting a mourning royal relative whose husband passed away earlier this year.

During the festivities of this event, being included in the carriage along with other notable members of the royal family is looked upon as a grand honor.

As per Mirror, King Charles presented Lady Gabriella Kingston with this privilege on June 18, as she was seated in a horse chariot during Royal Ascot’s first day procession.

As the race meeting commenced, the widow was seen hugging many people from her family tight.

Princess Anne and Zara Tindall’s hug exchange with her were even photographed especially.

Before today, Lady Gabriella Kingston happened to make her first public appearance since husband Thomas Kingston’s demise at Trooping the Colour on Saturday.

She was spotted peeking through a Buckingham Palace window, standing behind other royals who had gathered to watch the flypast show by the Royal Air Force.

Since the griever is the Prince and Princess Michael of Kent’s daughter, her family is believed to be offering close support from the moment that Thomas Kingston died.

Princess Diana would ‘bang’ Prince William, Prince Harry’s heads back together

Princess Diana would ‘bang’ Prince William, Prince Harry’s heads back together
Biden to give 50,000 immigrants legal status

Biden to give 50,000 immigrants legal status
King Charles welcomes mourning relative Lady Gabriella Kingston at Royal Ascot

King Charles welcomes mourning relative Lady Gabriella Kingston at Royal Ascot
King Charles shames Prince Andrew on Garter Day

King Charles shames Prince Andrew on Garter Day

Royal News

King Charles shames Prince Andrew on Garter Day
Princess Diana would ‘bang’ Prince William, Prince Harry’s heads back together
King Charles shames Prince Andrew on Garter Day
King Charles shames Prince Andrew on Garter Day
King Charles shames Prince Andrew on Garter Day
Prince William and daughter Princess Charlotte become copypasta sensations
King Charles shames Prince Andrew on Garter Day
King Charles' haunting words to Prince Harry after Diana's death revealed
King Charles shames Prince Andrew on Garter Day
King Charles had hit Queen Camilla with ‘worry mania’ at Parade
King Charles shames Prince Andrew on Garter Day
Why Kate Middleton seems ‘invisible’ in family picture with Prince William?
King Charles shames Prince Andrew on Garter Day
Prince William joins King Charles for Garter Day as Kate Middleton retreats
King Charles shames Prince Andrew on Garter Day
Meghan Markle made ‘ridiculous’ blunder right before Trooping the Colour
King Charles shames Prince Andrew on Garter Day
Prince Harry, Prince William ‘begged’ King Charles for not marrying Queen Camilla
King Charles shames Prince Andrew on Garter Day
Prince Harry in eerie silence on Fathers’ Day after Trooping the Colour
King Charles shames Prince Andrew on Garter Day
King Charles crowns Jersey for his next foreign visit
King Charles shames Prince Andrew on Garter Day
Princess Eugenie shares rare photos of royal sons on Fathers’ Day