Harry’s lawsuit sees major update after investigator alleges threats by Duke

Prince Harry’s explosive lawsuit against the Daily Mail has received a major update.
During the latest hearing in the Duke of Sussex’s legal battle with the Mail over illegal spying and phone hacking, private investigator Glenn Mulcaire – who denied assisting the outlet in unethical hacking – made a serious allegation against the prince’s legal team.
An email presented to the High Court during the hearing revealed that Mulcaire was threatened by researchers from Prince Harry’s attorneys and others, reported GB News.
In another email, it was shared that while Mulcaire admitted to hacking into the Daily Mail’s computer system for rival publications, he never hacked for the Mail.
In April 2016, Graham Johnson, a convicted phone hacker working as a legal researcher for the claimants, emailed colleagues saying, "I'm trying to get him [Mr Mulcaire] to raise his game.”
"But he neither responds to threats nor praise. I have b****cked him several times. I do not think Glenn will jump through many more hoops for myself without a [sic] arrangement in place (Glenn is a person who is easily upset and is one of those buy-ups who will go offside at the drop of a hat) - however, I think with more funding I can do what you say,” read the email.
The hearing ended with a major update in the case as judge Matthew Nicklin set January 2 as a key deadline, ruling that a series of documents must be disclosed and that several other issues must be addressed by then.
Meanwhile, the trial – which is expected to last nine weeks – is scheduled to begin on January 14, 2026.