King Charles makes surprising revelation in exciting unearthed video

King Charles III has made a surprising revelation as he reflected on his special encounter with a young girl as Prince of Wales.
On Friday, December 19, Buckingham Palace's official Instagram account released a video from the monarch's ITV documentary Steve Backshall’s Royal Arctic Challenge - which has been released on Thursday.
In the video clip, Steve shows King an unearthed clip from the Palace archives' featuring Charles' trip to Frobisher elementary school in the Canadian Arctic in 1975.
During his visit, a young girl offered the-then Prince of Wales raw seal liver, which Charles' tasted right away.
While watching the video clip, Charles shared his experience, noting, "Pretty extraordinary", he then asked Steve, "Have you ever tried it?"
To which the host replied, "I haven't"
"Unbelievable" said King Charles, adding, "it took some time to persuade my gullet to work and swallow it."
He continued, "then all the people who were with me, when I turned around to say why don't they come and taste some, they'd all disappeared."
The 77-year-old monarch's lighthearted confession left Steve in stitches.