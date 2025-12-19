Royal
  • By Riba Shaikh
Royal

King Charles makes surprising revelation in exciting unearthed video

King Charles III reflects on special moment as Prince of Wales as he rewatches unearthed video

  • By Riba Shaikh
King Charles makes surprising revelation in exciting unearthed video
King Charles makes surprising revelation in exciting unearthed video

King Charles III has made a surprising revelation as he reflected on his special encounter with a young girl as Prince of Wales.

On Friday, December 19, Buckingham Palace's official Instagram account released a video from the monarch's ITV documentary Steve Backshall’s Royal Arctic Challenge - which has been released on Thursday.

In the video clip, Steve shows King an unearthed clip from the Palace archives' featuring Charles' trip to Frobisher elementary school in the Canadian Arctic in 1975.

During his visit, a young girl offered the-then Prince of Wales raw seal liver, which Charles' tasted right away.

While watching the video clip, Charles shared his experience, noting, "Pretty extraordinary", he then asked Steve, "Have you ever tried it?"

To which the host replied, "I haven't"

"Unbelievable" said King Charles, adding, "it took some time to persuade my gullet to work and swallow it."

He continued, "then all the people who were with me, when I turned around to say why don't they come and taste some, they'd all disappeared."

The 77-year-old monarch's lighthearted confession left Steve in stitches.

Prince Harry suffers injury in Aspen: Eye witness reveals rare details

Prince Harry suffers injury in Aspen: Eye witness reveals rare details
King Charles hints at insightful documentary with final teaser release

King Charles hints at insightful documentary with final teaser release
King Charles celebrates special milestone just days ahead of Christmas

King Charles celebrates special milestone just days ahead of Christmas
King Charles strongly reacts as another Royal relative makes it to MBE list

King Charles strongly reacts as another Royal relative makes it to MBE list
Kate Middleton, Prince William wish 'Happy Christmas' with new family photo

Kate Middleton, Prince William wish 'Happy Christmas' with new family photo
Kensington Palace breaks silence after Harry, Meghan's new film announcement

Kensington Palace breaks silence after Harry, Meghan's new film announcement
Royal family finally breaks silence amid Princess Eugenie trial report

Royal family finally breaks silence amid Princess Eugenie trial report
Meghan Markle cheers Prince Harry as he competes in World Snow Polo Championship

Meghan Markle cheers Prince Harry as he competes in World Snow Polo Championship
Princess Kate makes ‘magnificent’ comeback after ‘character assassination’

Princess Kate makes ‘magnificent’ comeback after ‘character assassination’
Buckingham Palace drops delightful photo a day after Beatrice, Eugenie reunion

Buckingham Palace drops delightful photo a day after Beatrice, Eugenie reunion
Princess Eugenie hit with upsetting news hours after King Charles reunion

Princess Eugenie hit with upsetting news hours after King Charles reunion
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle share exciting news after King Charles' fresh snub

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle share exciting news after King Charles' fresh snub

Popular News

Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa add another little star to their family

Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa add another little star to their family
55 minutes ago
Shilpa Shetty seeks protection of her ‘rights, reputation’ after IT raid

Shilpa Shetty seeks protection of her ‘rights, reputation’ after IT raid
3 hours ago
Australia unveils gun buyback scheme after deadly Bondi attack

Australia unveils gun buyback scheme after deadly Bondi attack
2 hours ago