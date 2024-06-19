Aiman Khan gives Eid photo credits to her husband Muneeb Butt

Aiman Khan’s beloved husband Muneeb Butt turned photographer for her on the second day of Eid-ul-Adha.
The Baandi star took to her Instagram account and dropped a bunch of photos that were clicked by none other than Muneeb.
In the photos shared the diva flaunts her million-dollar smile as she stared directly into the camera standing by her dining table.
This Eid, the Bay Qasoor star planned to go simple in her dressing giving it an elegant appeal with a pair of jhumkas.
She neatly styled her hair which perfectly cascaded down to her shoulders.
For makeup, she applied a light coloured gloss that matched with her dress.
The mom of two gave a huge shoutout to her husband in the caption as he spared time to click his wife’s pictures, “ Lucky man so happy to take my pictures.”
As Aiman's loving words for her husband did rounds, fans flocked to the comments section to react.
One person wrote, “ In the behind mirror I can see that lucky man.”
“ Just looking like a wow,” the second effused.
Aiman Khan is a doting mom to two adorable daughters, Amal and Miraal.