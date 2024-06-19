Entertainment

Aiman Khan gives Eid photo credits to her husband Muneeb Butt

Aiman Khan marks second day of Eid in style, calls her husband, ' Lucky'

  • by Web Desk
  • June 19, 2024
Aiman Khan gives Eid photo credits to her husband Muneeb Butt
Aiman Khan marks second day of Eid in style, calls her husband, ' Lucky' 

Aiman Khan’s beloved husband Muneeb Butt turned photographer for her on the second day of Eid-ul-Adha.

The Baandi star took to her Instagram account and dropped a bunch of photos that were clicked by none other than Muneeb.

In the photos shared the diva flaunts her million-dollar smile as she stared directly into the camera standing by her dining table.

This Eid, the Bay Qasoor star planned to go simple in her dressing giving it an elegant appeal with a pair of jhumkas.

She neatly styled her hair which perfectly cascaded down to her shoulders.

For makeup, she applied a light coloured gloss that matched with her dress.

The mom of two gave a huge shoutout to her husband in the caption as he spared time to click his wife’s pictures, “ Lucky man so happy to take my pictures.”


As Aiman's loving words for her husband did rounds, fans flocked to the comments section to react.

One person wrote, “ In the behind mirror I can see that lucky man.”

“ Just looking like a wow,” the second effused.

Aiman Khan is a doting mom to two adorable daughters, Amal and Miraal. 

Priyanka Chopra gets badly injured on sets of 'The Bluff'

Priyanka Chopra gets badly injured on sets of 'The Bluff'

Kevin Costner sets record straight on Jewel dating rumors

Kevin Costner sets record straight on Jewel dating rumors
Britney Spears shares first post after Justin Timberlake arrest

Britney Spears shares first post after Justin Timberlake arrest

Aiman Khan gives Eid photo credits to her husband Muneeb Butt

Aiman Khan gives Eid photo credits to her husband Muneeb Butt

Entertainment News

Aiman Khan gives Eid photo credits to her husband Muneeb Butt
Kevin Costner sets record straight on Jewel dating rumors
Aiman Khan gives Eid photo credits to her husband Muneeb Butt
Britney Spears shares first post after Justin Timberlake arrest
Aiman Khan gives Eid photo credits to her husband Muneeb Butt
Ayeza Khan slips in designer dress for second day of Eid
Aiman Khan gives Eid photo credits to her husband Muneeb Butt
Justin Timberlake arrested on DWI charges
Aiman Khan gives Eid photo credits to her husband Muneeb Butt
Salma Hayek applauds Angelina Jolie and daughter Vivienne for Tony Awards win
Aiman Khan gives Eid photo credits to her husband Muneeb Butt
Celine Dion gets emotional on standing ovation at NYC documentary premiere
Aiman Khan gives Eid photo credits to her husband Muneeb Butt
Sabrina Carpenter vouches for ‘talented’ pal Jack Antonoff amid criticism
Aiman Khan gives Eid photo credits to her husband Muneeb Butt
Jennifer Lopez wants ‘to be with her children’ amid marriage strain with Ben Affleck
Aiman Khan gives Eid photo credits to her husband Muneeb Butt
St. Vincent gets impressed by Taylor Swift’s 'Cruel Summer' success
Aiman Khan gives Eid photo credits to her husband Muneeb Butt
Sabrina Carpenter shares thoughts on unreal Wembley Stadium debut
Aiman Khan gives Eid photo credits to her husband Muneeb Butt
Hania Aamir turns into a diva in new Eid transition video: Watch
Aiman Khan gives Eid photo credits to her husband Muneeb Butt
Ben Aflleck spends Father's Day with Jennifer Garner after JLO's heartfelt tribute