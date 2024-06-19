Priyanka Chopra gets badly injured on sets of 'The Bluff'

Priyanka Chopra sustained a cut on her neck as she filmed stunts scenes on sets of The Bluff in Australia.
Taking to her Instagram stories on Wednesday the Love Again star shared a picture of the severe scratch on her neck.
" Professional hazards at my job," Chopra captioned her post
In another story, the Baywatch star shared the cutest click of her daughter enjoying playtime with her friend.
Chopra, who travelled to Australia for the shooting of The Bluff, often shares some behind- the- scenes glimpses from the sets.
The global diva was spotted having the time of her life exploring and admiring the sunsets of Australia while major missing her husband Nick Jonas, who stays behind in LA city.
Recently, the mom of Malti Marie hosted low-key celebrations of her mother Madhu Chopra’s birthday at her home in Australia.
Priyanka Chopra who tied the knot with an American country singer Nick Jonas in separate ceremonies in 2018, very well knows how to juggle work and motherhood.
The Bluff promises a captivating adventure for the audience, set in the 19th century Caribbean.