Kevin Costner sets record straight on Jewel dating rumors

  • by Web Desk
  • June 19, 2024
Kevin Costner has broken his silence for the first time on the speculation about his relationship with singer Jewel.

In an interview with Howard Stern on Tuesday, Costner addressed the rumors swirling around his relationship with Jewel, insisting that the two are simply friends and not romantically involved.

'No, Jewel and I are friends. We've never gone out ever,” the Yellowstone actor addressed.

Costner went on to share, "She's special, and I don't want, I don't want these rumors to ruin our friendship because that's what we have. She's special to me. She's beautiful enough to go out with.”

He further explained that the rumors likely originated from his trip to Necker Island where Costner was invited by Richard Branson. At that event Jewel was also present for her foundation work, alongside Emma Watson and a small group of non-celebrities.

“She was somebody I just had some tremendous conversations with along with Emma,” The Bodyguard actor added.

Costner again stated, “So we have a friendship. We don't have a romance, and we've not dated. She's beautiful and smart enough for all those things.”

“It just has never happened for us. She's everything you might think, but it just hasn't happened,” he concluded.

To note, Kevin Costner was married to Christine Baumgartner for 18 years, until their divorce was finalized in February 2024.

