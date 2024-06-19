Bollywood

Hrithik Roshan feels nostalgic as he listens to ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’s playlist

Hrithik Roshan praised Pashmina Roshan and Jibraan Khan starrer ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’s soundtrack

  • by Web Desk
  • June 19, 2024
Hrithik Roshan feels nostalgic as he listens to ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’s playlist
Hrithik Roshan feels nostalgic as he listens to ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’s playlist

Hrithik Roshan has spoken highly of cousin Pashmina Roshan’s upcoming film Ishq Vishk Rebound’s music album.

The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor expressed admiration for the soundtrack of Pashmina’s starrer Ishq Vishk Rebound, saying that it somehow reminds him of Kaho Na Pyaar Hai.

Taking to his Instagram story, the Koi Mil Gaya actor reshared the latest released song Rehmat.

“Man this album!! Reminding me of kaho na pyaar hai somehow! Amazing songs,” Hrithik wrote.

Hrithik Roshan feels nostalgic as he listens to ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’s playlist

Hours before posting this story, the actor also reshared Jibraan Khan’s post.

He penned, “A 4th superhit song in these times is just amazing! What’s happening!!”

The trailer and songs of the high anticipated movie, starring Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, Rohit Saraf and Naila Grrewal have already gathered positive reviews from the audience.

Ishq Vishk Rebound follows the story of four youngsters as they explore the world of modern dating and get entangled in the web of friendship, love, breakup and self-discovery.

Directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari and produced by Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Ishq Vishk Rebound is all set to hit the cinemas this Friday, June 21.

Hrithik Roshan feels nostalgic as he listens to ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’s playlist

Hrithik Roshan feels nostalgic as he listens to ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’s playlist
Brad Pitt plans to propose Ines de Ramon despite strained relationship with kids

Brad Pitt plans to propose Ines de Ramon despite strained relationship with kids
Pakistan cricketers defend Haris Rauf after fan's insult

Pakistan cricketers defend Haris Rauf after fan's insult
South Africa faces insulin pen shortage amid demand for weight-loss drugs

South Africa faces insulin pen shortage amid demand for weight-loss drugs

Bollywood News

South Africa faces insulin pen shortage amid demand for weight-loss drugs
Salman Khan shares sneak peek from ‘Sikandar’ set
South Africa faces insulin pen shortage amid demand for weight-loss drugs
Sharmin Segal ‘graciously’ handles bullying Sanjeeda Shaikh critics
South Africa faces insulin pen shortage amid demand for weight-loss drugs
Salman Khan wishes fans Eid Mubarak amid 'Sikandar' filming
South Africa faces insulin pen shortage amid demand for weight-loss drugs
Kartik Aryan, Triptii Dimri set to begin next leg of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'
South Africa faces insulin pen shortage amid demand for weight-loss drugs
Alia Bhatt praises Prabhas, Deepika Padukone’s ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ trailer: 'this looks unreal'
South Africa faces insulin pen shortage amid demand for weight-loss drugs
Shahid Kapoor to make guest appearance in ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’?
South Africa faces insulin pen shortage amid demand for weight-loss drugs
‘Heeramandi’s Shekhar Suman slams 'jealous' Pakistanis for criticising show
South Africa faces insulin pen shortage amid demand for weight-loss drugs
Taapsee Pannu drops SHOCKING deets about her marriage
South Africa faces insulin pen shortage amid demand for weight-loss drugs
‘Heeramandi’ star Sharmin Segal shares rare insights about herself
South Africa faces insulin pen shortage amid demand for weight-loss drugs
Ananya Panday voices Riley in Hindi Version of Pixar's ‘Inside out 2’
South Africa faces insulin pen shortage amid demand for weight-loss drugs
Netflix renews ‘Heeramandi’ for season 2, reveals exciting plotline
South Africa faces insulin pen shortage amid demand for weight-loss drugs
Shah Rukh Khan spotted shooting 'King' in Spain: Photo Leaked