Hrithik Roshan feels nostalgic as he listens to ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’s playlist

Hrithik Roshan has spoken highly of cousin Pashmina Roshan’s upcoming film Ishq Vishk Rebound’s music album.
The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor expressed admiration for the soundtrack of Pashmina’s starrer Ishq Vishk Rebound, saying that it somehow reminds him of Kaho Na Pyaar Hai.
Taking to his Instagram story, the Koi Mil Gaya actor reshared the latest released song Rehmat.
“Man this album!! Reminding me of kaho na pyaar hai somehow! Amazing songs,” Hrithik wrote.
Hours before posting this story, the actor also reshared Jibraan Khan’s post.
He penned, “A 4th superhit song in these times is just amazing! What’s happening!!”
The trailer and songs of the high anticipated movie, starring Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, Rohit Saraf and Naila Grrewal have already gathered positive reviews from the audience.
Ishq Vishk Rebound follows the story of four youngsters as they explore the world of modern dating and get entangled in the web of friendship, love, breakup and self-discovery.
Directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari and produced by Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Ishq Vishk Rebound is all set to hit the cinemas this Friday, June 21.