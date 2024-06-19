Bollywood

Alia Bhatt excited for Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Love And War’

Alia Bhatt has opened up on her upcoming film ‘Love And War’ co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal

  • by Web Desk
  • June 19, 2024
Alia Bhatt has expressed her views on the upcoming starrer Love And War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

The Student Of The Year actress is soon going to be the lead in Bhansali’s most-awaited movie Love And War which will mark reunion of many.

In a recent interview with News18 Showsha, Alia Bhatt was questioned regarding the movie to which she replied that there is so much to look forward to.

However, the actress is most excited about the reunion of her husband, Ranbir Kapoor and film-maker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

“There are so many layers to look forward to that I'm not sure which one to pick. First and foremost, the pleasure and honour of working with Sanjay sir once again,” Bhatt said.

The Kalank actress expressed excitedly, “I'm, as an audience, so excited to see him and Ranbir collaborate again after so many years. I'm like, ‘Wow, what that’s going to be like!”

She further talked enthusiastically about herself sharing the screen with Vicky Kaushal and the reunion of Kaushal and Kapoor, “they created magic with Sanju,” the actress added.

Love And War is slated to release in 2025 and will mark the on-screen reunion of Bhatt with the Rockstar actor.

