Kevin Costner sets record straight on 'Yellowstone' exit rumors

Kevin Costner played patriarch John Dutton III for five seasons in 'Yellowstone'

  • by Web Desk
  June 20, 2024
Kevin Costner sets record straight on ‘Yellowstone’ exit rumors
Kevin Costner sets record straight on ‘Yellowstone’ exit rumors

Kevin Costner has opened up about his departure from the hit series Yellowstone, addressing the controversy surrounding his exit.

Appearing for People Magazine’s cover story, the Oscar-winning actor, who played patriarch John Dutton III for five seasons, expressed his affection for the show and its cast.

He noted, "I loved the show. I liked the people on the show. I liked what it was about. I love that world.”

Costner further addressed untrue rumors swirling around his departure from the show revealing that he had committed to the show for over a year, awaiting scripts and a schedule, but ultimately, "The scripts weren't there."

He denied reports that he left due to his film, Horizon: An American Saga.

"I said, 'I’ll do it for three seasons’ and I ended up doing it for five,” Costner stated.

He went on to share, "There was a moment where that show for me stopped for 14 months... That's the fact. I could have done a lot of things in that time, but I wasn't aware that that [hold-up] was going to happen."

"I read all the stories. I was disappointed that nobody on their side... ever stepped up to defend what it was I actually did for them,” The Bodygaurd actor added.

While his departure from Yellowstone series was controversial, Costner remains open to returning if the script and scenario are right.

However, he emphasized, "In the very end, I couldn't do any more for it than I had already done."

