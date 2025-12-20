Entertainment
  By Sidra Khan
'Stranger Things' star Jamie Campbell makes Broadway debut as Henry Creel

  • By Sidra Khan
While Vecna's unannounced visit is the greatest nightmare for the people of Hawkins, on Broadway it's a delightful dream come true.

With Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2's anticipated release just a few days away, one of the main cast members sparked buzz online with a striking cameo appearance in a famous show.

On Friday, December 19, Jamie Campbell Bower - who portrays the antagonist Henry Creel/One/Vecna in the hit Netflix series - ignited a frenzy by making a surprise walk-on appearance on Tony award-winning Broadway play, Stranger Things: The First Shadow.

The 37-year-old actor appeared briefly in the play's final moments as Henry Creel, causing a stir in the audiences.

While speaking to Netflix's Tudum, Bower expressed, “I’m honored to have been asked to do it. I’ve been so fortunate to see First Shadow twice, both in London and when it opened here. It’s both a very bizarre and also beautiful experience to see it, so to wrap up my journey with Stranger Things by doing this, it’s really cool.”

For those unfamiliar, Stranger Things: The First Shadow is a Broadway play which serves as a prequel to the hit Netflix series.

Set in 1959, decades before the Netflix series, the play shows the early lives of people in Hawkins, especially Henry Creel, who later becomes Vecna.

It explains how dark forces first appeared in the town and helps set up the events of the show.

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 is set to premiere on Christmas, while the grand finale will be released on the New Year's Eve.

