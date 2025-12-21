Entertainment
  By Hania Jamil
Lola Young reveals return plans in first post after career hiatus news

The British singer announced that she is taking a career break in September after collapsing on stage in NYC

Lola Young has addressed her hiatus in an emotional Instagram post, almost three months after the break.

In September, the Messy singer announced the cancellation of the rest of her tour shows to take time for herself after her collapsing at a New York gig sparked concern.

Expressing her gratitude in a text-based post for providing her with a much-needed space, Lola turned to her Instagram on Saturday, December 20, penning, "I've felt so much love and support from you all, and it has helped more than you will ever know."

"I am hoping to gradually get back to performing and continuing pursuing my dreams," she added.


Concluding her post with a festive message, the 24-year-old wrote, "Happy holidays to you all and can't wait to see you in 2026. Life is a journey, nothing is perfect but today I am doing well. All my love always, Lola x."

The heartfelt social media update came a day after Lola stepped out to attend Lily Allen's party, marking it her first public appearance since the career hiatus.

In the snaps circulating the internet, the British singer could be seen at Lily's Christmas party alongside Olivia Rodrigo.

