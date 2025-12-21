Bowen Yang opens up about emotional departure from ‘SNL’

Entertainment
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Bowen Yang earned Emmy nominations for Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series in 2021, 2022, 2024, and 2025

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Bowen Yang has spoken out about his departure from Saturday Night Live on his social media account.

Taking to Instagram, the 35-year-old actor-comedian shared a carousel of images, writing a heartfelt note reflecting on his time at the highly-popular comedy show.

Yang penned down, "I loved working at SNL, and most of all i loved the people. I was there at a time when many things in the world started to seem futile, but working at 30 rock taught me the value in showing up anyway when people make it worthwhile.”

He further expressed gratitude towards every single person who showed up there: friends and coworkers and audiences and hosts.

Yang went on to say, “I’m grateful for every minute of my time there,”

He described comedy as “mostly logistics” that often fails until it finally works. Yang further thanked the entire team and gave a special shoutout to his Wicked co-star Ariana Grande, who hosted SNL recently, for giving him “the dreamiest send-off.”

Yang announced his departure in SNL midway through his eighth season. Initially, he started his journey in this show as a writer in 2018 during Season 44, became a featured cast member in Season 45, and later received promotion to the main cast in Season 47.

Notably, Yong’s phenomenal performance on the show earned him Emmy nominations for Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series in 2021, 2022, 2024, and 2025.

Shortly after the post went viral, fans and friends flocked to the comments, appreciating Yong’s work and wishing him luck for the future.

One user wrote, “Thank you for the entertainment. You are loved!!! You will be missed.”

Another user commented, “Thank you, in your time there you changed the culture. I can’t wait for your next moves!”

“One of the best to ever do it! Can't wait to see what's in store for you! :D,” a third user wrote.

