Mirzapur S3 trailer is out, without THIS main character

Mirzapur’s season 3 trailer is out on Prime Video and it is a whole lot intense than ever before!
On Thursday, June 20, Prime Video India released the trailer of the series’ 3rd season but this time, Divyendu, who played the role of Phoolchand Tripathi AKA Munna will not be a part of Mirzapur.
The power-packed trailer featured noticeably greater thrill and drama. With Munna being out of the picture, the throne of Mirzapur is now up for grab, resulting in increased politics played in order to rise to the power.
Mirzapur’s forthcoming series is set to take the audience back to the vicious world of crime and power.
Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Anant Iyer, the series’ season 3 will make a comeback with the ensemble cast featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Rasika Dugal and Shweta Tripathi Sharma.
Fans reaction on the trailer
Responding to the teaser, many fans expressed their excitement for the upcoming action thriller.
An admirer reacted to Kaleen Bhaiya’s entry and said; “Last 10 second of Kaleen bhaiya is heavier than whole trailer.”
“Now Guddu Pandit Is Unstoppable,” commented another fan.
However, even if the fans are super excited for the latest season, the absence of Munna is still missed by the audience.
“The audience has also Divided, half with Kaleen bhaiya, half Guddu bhaiya, but all want Munna bhaiya,” exclaimed a devotee.
One more watcher said, “I was expecting Munna bhaiya's wild card entry.”
Mirzapur 3 will run on Prime Video on July 5.