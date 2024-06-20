Bollywood

Mirzapur S3 trailer is out, without THIS main character

Mirzapur S3 is slated to release on Prime Video on July 5, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • June 20, 2024

Mirzapur S3 trailer is out, without THIS main character


Mirzapur’s season 3 trailer is out on Prime Video and it is a whole lot intense than ever before!

On Thursday, June 20, Prime Video India released the trailer of the series’ 3rd season but this time, Divyendu, who played the role of Phoolchand Tripathi AKA Munna will not be a part of Mirzapur.

The power-packed trailer featured noticeably greater thrill and drama. With Munna being out of the picture, the throne of Mirzapur is now up for grab, resulting in increased politics played in order to rise to the power.

Mirzapur’s forthcoming series is set to take the audience back to the vicious world of crime and power.

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Anant Iyer, the series’ season 3 will make a comeback with the ensemble cast featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Rasika Dugal and Shweta Tripathi Sharma.

Fans reaction on the trailer

Responding to the teaser, many fans expressed their excitement for the upcoming action thriller.

An admirer reacted to Kaleen Bhaiya’s entry and said; “Last 10 second of Kaleen bhaiya is heavier than whole trailer.”

“Now Guddu Pandit Is Unstoppable,” commented another fan.

However, even if the fans are super excited for the latest season, the absence of Munna is still missed by the audience.

“The audience has also Divided, half with Kaleen bhaiya, half Guddu bhaiya, but all want Munna bhaiya,” exclaimed a devotee.

One more watcher said, “I was expecting Munna bhaiya's wild card entry.”

Mirzapur 3 will run on Prime Video on July 5.

Jos Buttler surpasses Mohammad Rizwan with record-breaking achievement

Jos Buttler surpasses Mohammad Rizwan with record-breaking achievement
Momina Iqbal shares tragic news of father’s demise

Momina Iqbal shares tragic news of father’s demise
Meghan Markle behind Prince Harry's cold shoulder to David Beckham?

Meghan Markle behind Prince Harry's cold shoulder to David Beckham?
Mirzapur S3 trailer is out, without THIS main character

Mirzapur S3 trailer is out, without THIS main character

Bollywood News

Mirzapur S3 trailer is out, without THIS main character
Alia Bhatt excited for Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Love And War’
Mirzapur S3 trailer is out, without THIS main character
Hrithik Roshan feels nostalgic as he listens to ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’s playlist
Mirzapur S3 trailer is out, without THIS main character
Salman Khan shares sneak peek from ‘Sikandar’ set
Mirzapur S3 trailer is out, without THIS main character
Sharmin Segal ‘graciously’ handles bullying Sanjeeda Shaikh critics
Mirzapur S3 trailer is out, without THIS main character
Salman Khan wishes fans Eid Mubarak amid 'Sikandar' filming
Mirzapur S3 trailer is out, without THIS main character
Kartik Aryan, Triptii Dimri set to begin next leg of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'
Mirzapur S3 trailer is out, without THIS main character
Alia Bhatt praises Prabhas, Deepika Padukone’s ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ trailer: 'this looks unreal'
Mirzapur S3 trailer is out, without THIS main character
Shahid Kapoor to make guest appearance in ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’?
Mirzapur S3 trailer is out, without THIS main character
‘Heeramandi’s Shekhar Suman slams 'jealous' Pakistanis for criticising show
Mirzapur S3 trailer is out, without THIS main character
Taapsee Pannu drops SHOCKING deets about her marriage
Mirzapur S3 trailer is out, without THIS main character
‘Heeramandi’ star Sharmin Segal shares rare insights about herself
Mirzapur S3 trailer is out, without THIS main character
Ananya Panday voices Riley in Hindi Version of Pixar's ‘Inside out 2’